Survey Reveals Consumer Confusion About Multivitamin Effectiveness Despite Popular Use

GNC establishes National Multivitamin Day on September 21 to educate consumers and highlight the essential role that multivitamins play in promoting health and wellbeing

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GNC, the global leader in health and wellness, released findings from a new national survey on consumer habits and sentiment around the use of multivitamins. GNC polled 1,000 multivitamin users in the U.S. and found that while most people agree on the benefits of taking multivitamins, only a small percentage of users are completely confident they're getting the nutrients they need from their multivitamins. In fact, more than 6 in 10 of our study respondents (63%) take multivitamins to fill a diet or nutritional gap, yet just 31% are absolutely certain they're getting the recommended daily value of nutrients from their multivitamin.

In celebration of National Multivitamin Day, customers can enjoy 40% off all GNC multivitamins at GNC locations and on gnc.com September 19 to September 23.

In response to the survey findings, GNC has launched the first-ever National Multivitamin Day on September 21 to highlight the essential role multivitamins play in promoting health and well-being. Understanding that only 25% of recent multivitamin users are extremely confident in the accuracy of the nutrient information provided by their multivitamin brand, National Multivitamin Day focuses on educating consumers on multivitamin's ability to enhance mental clarity, support immune function, and improve overall health.

The survey also shows a potential gap in the U.S. healthcare system with only 27% of Americans taking a multivitamin at the recommendation of their healthcare provider. Instead, the majority do so on their own accord with most feeling an overwhelming need to supplement their overall health and wellbeing with multivitamins (82%).

"National Multivitamin Day shines a crucial spotlight on the role of multivitamins in enhancing daily health and wellness," said Michael Costello, CEO of GNC. "At GNC, we are dedicated to not only providing clinically proven multivitamins but also educating our customers on how to select and utilize these supplements effectively. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can make informed decisions about multivitamins that complement a balanced diet, hence fostering a healthier lifestyle."

GNC's multivitamins such as GNC Pro Performance® Active Fitness Vitapak®, Premium Mega Men® and Women's Multivitamins are specially formulated based on rigorous scientific research, meeting a consumer need space with an overwhelming majority (90%) stating it is important for their vitamins/supplements to be scientifically supported. GNC offers experts and access valuable resources to understand the choices available that can positively impact your health span and ensure consumers receive the right amounts of essential nutrients for optimal health benefits.

In celebration of the inaugural National Multivitamin Day, observed on the third Saturday of September, GNC is donating to Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner agencies For every bottle of multivitamins sold in September, GNC will donate $1 to Feeding America, helping to provide 1,000,000 meals to people facing hunger.

From September 19 to September 23, customers can enjoy 40% off all GNC multivitamins at GNC locations and on gnc.com. Customers who visit a GNC location can receive guided support from one of the trained GNC Coaches and receive an additional 20% off their multivitamin purchase during the same timeframe.

Visit https://nationaltoday.com/national-multivitamin-day/ to learn more about National Multivitamin Day and check out GNC on Instagram (@gnclivewell) to see how you can participate.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

GNC surveyed 1,000 U.S. respondents age 18+ who have routinely taken a multivitamin in the last 6 months. The survey was fielded using Forsta and panel was sourced from RepData. Fielding took place in August 2024.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

