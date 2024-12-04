GNC Brings Shoppers a Convenient Way to Check Out Online with Paze

Paze℠ becomes the first online checkout solution available to GNC customers that is offered by their participating banks or credit unions

PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the leading global health and wellness brand, announced today that Paze℠, an online checkout solution developed by Early Warning Services, and offered by participating banks and credit unions, is now available for eligible customers at GNC.com. The addition of Paze checkout reflects GNC's commitment to a consumer-first mentality and seamless online shopping experience with added security, because through tokenization, card numbers are not shared with merchants.

"At GNC, we're always focused on enhancing the shopping experience for our customers, and offering Paze helps us deliver a fast and convenient way to shop online," said Vivian Chang, vice president, eCommerce, GNC. "With Paze, we're able to streamline the checkout process, making it easy for our customers to access the health and wellness products they need while feeling confident that their transactions have added security because card numbers aren't being shared with merchants."

Paze is an online checkout experience offered by the banks and credit unions that GNC customers already know and use. According to the latest Paze Pulse℠ Report, Americans have an appetite for this type of financial institution-offered digital wallet. In fact, 82% of respondents to the Paze Pulse survey report trusting their bank's safety and security more than third-party payment options.

Additional benefits of Paze checkout for consumers include:

Convenience: With Paze, a consumer's eligible debit and credit cards from participating banks and credit unions are combined into one wallet. Customers can access all their eligible cards in one place and make online purchases without manually entering their card numbers at checkout. After a simple activation step, shoppers can check out quickly without downloading a new app or remembering new login information or passwords. (1)

Through tokenization, card account numbers are replaced with a unique number so card numbers are not shared with merchants. Confidence: Paze is offered by participating banks or credit unions consumers already know, so shoppers can feel confident using it to check out online.

"We are proud to collaborate with GNC to bring a fast and simple online checkout experience to their customers," said Catherine Murchie, head of operations, Paze. "With more than 140 million credit and debit cards now eligible to check out using Paze, we're setting a new standard for convenience at checkout, and GNC customers are now empowered to focus on their health and wellness without extra steps or friction when using guest checkout. This collaboration reflects our vision of transforming everyday shopping through innovative online checkout brought to you by your bank our credit union."

Paze is available nationally through participating banks and credit unions. To learn more about how Paze offers a convenient way to check out online, please visit www.paze.com .

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About Paze

Paze is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible credit and debit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience for consumers and merchants alike. At general availability, more than 150 million credit and debit cards will be available to consumers for making online purchases. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com. Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in financial and risk management solutions.

Paze and the Paze related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Some merchants may require account setup to make purchases.

