GNC Expands Wholesale Presence and Introduces Assortment of Wellness Products to More than 4,000 New Stores

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand GNC today announced an exclusive agreement with Walmart and will begin selling a select assortment of products in their stores and Walmart.com. Through Walmart's impressive national footprint, a curated selection of GNC's trusted products will be more accessible than ever for new and current consumers alike.

"Millions know and trust our brand, and with this collaboration we can deliver the GNC experience to a whole new group of consumers. With retailers like Walmart in our court I'm confident our expanding wholesale distribution will continue making GNC the most trusted and recognized personal health and wellness brand in the marketplace," said Josh Burris, Chief Executive Officer of GNC. "The future of the wellness industry has a place for everyone, and GNC is making a healthy lifestyle more accessible than ever by delivering quality products to consumers via Walmart's expansive network of stores."

Through this partnership, Walmart will be carrying a thoughtfully curated product assortment that provides the level of innovation and science-backed expertise that is synonymous with the GNC brand. GNC will be offering an initial selection of men and women's essential everyday vitamins in several different formats in over 4,000 Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com. Over time, the Company expects to expand its offerings to include additional sports nutrition and weight management products throughout Walmart's U.S. stores.

Burris concluded: "We'll be making an impact on new consumers every day in Walmart stores, and when they are ready to take their wellness journeys to the next level, we will welcome them in our stores for the full GNC and coach experience. When you're creating long-term consumers and driving growth at this level, that's where the magic happens."

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

