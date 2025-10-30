GNC Publishes Groundbreaking GLP-1 Supplement Review to Guide Clinicians to Support GLP-1 Consumers

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the global leader in health and wellness, announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed journal article, "Dietary Supplement Considerations During Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Treatment: A Narrative Review," in Obesity Pillars . GNC's scientific leadership in dietary supplements continues with its commitment to delivering evidence-based solutions for individuals using GLP-1 therapies.

As GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy continue to reshape how consumers and clinicians approach weight loss, this review addresses a critical knowledge gap: how dietary supplements can complement GLP-1 therapy to support muscle health, nutrition, and overall wellness.

"Patients are increasingly turning to weight loss medications, yet little peer-reviewed guidance exists on how to integrate dietary supplements alongside GLP-1 treatment with diet and exercise," said Dr. Brittany Johnson, lead author. "This paper helps close that gap by providing evidence-based data that can be applied from prior weight loss science, while paving the way for future research combining GLP-1 and supplement interventions."

Key Findings

The publication summarizes current scientific evidence and provides practical guidance on supplement use, dosing protocols, and integration into clinical care with core recommendations:

Multivitamins & Vitamin D: Help address common nutrient gaps and improve overall nutrient status.

Omega-3s : Support muscle quality and heart health.

Protein, Creatine, HMB: Help preserve lean body mass and strength during weight loss.

Antioxidants & Anti-inflammatory nutrients: Supplements like curcumin, polyphenols, CoQ10 can support reducing oxidative stress and the body's natural inflammatory response.

Fiber & Probiotics: Improve bowel regularity and mitigate gastrointestinal side effects.

Thermogenics (caffeine, green tea, etc.): May increase energy expenditure

These insights give clinicians practical tools to better support patients and help consumers use supplements more effectively.

Leading The Industry

This publication builds on GNC's expanding research portfolio, which includes the first-ever published study evaluating nutrient intake among GLP-1 users. A follow-up clinical trial is currently underway to assess nutritional habits, body composition, and health outcomes before and during GLP-1 treatment.

These studies are led by GNC's Research Team which includes PhDs and Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, with the goal of translating evidence-based findings into practical nutrition guidance and product formulas.

"Our research directly informs how we design products and build our GLP-1-focused portfolio," said Rachel Kreider, Vice President of Product Innovation and Science at GNC. "By understanding the unique needs of this growing population, we can deliver tailored nutrition solutions that are rooted in science and aligned with consumer health goals."

Leaders in GLP-1 Support

This publication serves as the scientific foundation of GNC's ongoing GLP-1 support initiative –providing research, product innovation, and consumer education for individuals using GLP-1 medications. Through continued investment in clinical research, academic partnerships, and evidence-based product innovation, GNC is redefining personalized wellness and reinforcing its role as the industry leader in science-backed nutrition.

