GNC Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New Appointments

Global health and wellness brand GNC today announced that it has appointed Nate Frazier as EVP, Chief Operating Officer and welcomes Karlyn Mattson to GNC where she will serve as Chief Merchandising Officer, effective August 9, 2021. Both will report to Josh Burris, Chief Executive Officer of GNC.

"I am thrilled to announce both Nate and Karlyn's appointments," said Burris. "Nate has been a catalyst of our retail turnaround and we know that Karlyn's wealth of consumer-centric merchandising expertise will result in a better experience for our consumers. These moves will further strengthen GNC's executive leadership team and accelerate our business transformation as we work to take our iconic brand to new heights."

Frazier was most recently SVP of Operations at the Company where he led GNC's US and Canada Stores and Operations teams and has played an instrumental role in orchestrating the Company's retail restructuring, as well as driving a number of initiatives to improve GNC's consumer experience. Frazier joined GNC in 2017 as VP of Franchise Operations and earlier in his career, held leadership roles at other large retailers including Abercrombie & Fitch, GameStop, Mattress Firm, and Berkshire Hathaway's Helzberg Diamonds.

Mattson joins GNC from Zappos, where she was General Manager of Merchandising Strategy, New Business Development and Women's Fashion. Prior to Zappos, Mattson served as Chief Merchandising Officer at Famous Footwear and has also held senior leadership roles in merchandising at Target and Macy's. With her extensive industry expertise and a successful track record of leading and growing retail businesses across diverse channels, Mattson will steer Omnichannel merchandising, brand strategy, marketing, and product development as GNC works to meet growing consumer demand.

Frazier commented: "It has been incredibly inspiring to lead our brilliant retail and operation teams through this uncertain time, and to build stronger foundations in the communities we serve. I am thrilled to continue driving our business in a broader capacity, as we modernize our Omnichannel environments, and ensure our consumers are always first; focusing on their needs, goals, and desire to LIVE WELL."

Mattson added: "I believe in GNC's ability to help people Live Well and am excited to join the team at this pivotal time in their business evolution. I look forward to bringing my passion for leading consumer-centric change and personal affinity for the health & wellness sector to help drive transformational growth for the business."

