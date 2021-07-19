GNC Taps RealEats to Offer Healthy Prepared Meals Across the US

GENEVA, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealEats, the meal delivery service that makes it simple to enjoy the nutritional benefits of real food, today announced a partnership with the global health and wellness retailer, GNC. The partnership marks GNC's entry into the meal delivery space and includes a strategic investment from the Company into RealEats as part of its steadfast commitment to building a healthier future for everyone.

"Helping our customers Live Well has been at the heart of what we do at GNC since we were founded in 1935 and has never been more relevant that it is today. We've teamed with RealEats to mark our entry into the fresh food business because of the high quality of their product and our shared dedication to helping people achieve their health and wellness goals. This exciting partnership was a natural fit for our business that expands our product line to include diverse and delicious meal options, and give GNC consumers access to fresh, healthy meals across multiple channels," said Cam Lawrence, GNC's Chief Financial Officer. "Consumers are increasingly looking for healthy and convenient wellness solutions, and by making these products more accessible than ever through GNC, this unique partnership provides an entirely new avenue to drive growth for our business. This marks an important step for GNC as we look to new holistic and innovative approaches to help our customer achieve their goals."

GNC will offer RealEats' exclusive meal bundles through GNC.com beginning later this year. The bundles will include options for consumers with dietary preferences, such as meat-free or lower calorie offerings. Through GNC's digital and store footprint, the partnership will expand RealEats' geographical reach, increasing the delivery service throughout the US and furthering the company's goal to improve the health and lives of everyone, by making real food accessible.

"It is our mutual goal to make it easier to live a healthy lifestyle, and this relationship will help us make a positive impact on the nutritional health of millions more people by providing this as a cost-effective yet high-quality option through GNC," said Rachel Jones, GNC's Chief Nutrition Officer.

RealEats meals are made using high quality ingredients free of additives, preservatives or junk of any kind. The company, located in the Finger Lakes agricultural region of New York, sources many of its ingredients from the local community, and its unique vacuum-sealed packaging retains every meal's peak flavor, nutrition and freshness.

"We are thrilled to partner with GNC and join their eight-decade commitment to helping people live mighty, live fit, and live well," said Dan Wise, Founder and CEO, Real Eats. "I started RealEats as a busy, single dad who wanted to provide fresh, nutritious dinners for my two young boys, but didn't have the time to do grocery shopping, prepping, cooking and cleaning. Through this new partnership with GNC, we will be able to deliver our nutritious and delicious meals to a whole lot more people."

RealEats is a weekly subscription meal delivery service that makes it simple to enjoy the nutritional benefits of real food. Founded in 2017 with a mission to build a healthier food future, RealEats offers a wide array of seasonal dishes that incorporate fresh, local ingredients that are clean, sustainable and nutritionally dense. RealEats is headquartered in the Finger Lakes agricultural region of New York, where the real food is. For more information about RealEats and to join the real food movement, visit RealEats.com, or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/RealEatsFood, Instagram at @RealEatsFood or Twitter at @realeatsfood.

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

