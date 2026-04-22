Gnosis Freight Appoints Former Walmart Supply Chain Officer, Gary M. Adams, to Board of Directors

The supply chain veteran brings three decades of global logistics and freight execution experience as Gnosis scales AI-native execution infrastructure.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gnosis Freight ("Gnosis"), a leading AI Global Freight Operating System and execution infrastructure layer for global trade, today announced the appointment of Gary M. Adams to its Board of Directors. Adams most recently served as Head of Global Logistics at Walmart.

Gnosis Freight appoints former Walmart Head of Global Logistics Gary M. Adams to its Board of Directors. Post this Gnosis Freight has appointed Gary M. Adams, former Head of Global Logistics at Walmart, to its Board of Directors.

During his more than 3 decades at Walmart, including 18 years as a company oﬃcer, Adams led the Logistics area for Walmart's International Division for 8 years during a period of rapid international retail expansion before transitioning back to the U.S. business to lead the West Business Unit Supply Chain, Sam's Club Supply Chain, and Global Logistics.

Under his leadership, Walmart modernized its supplier integration and logistics operations, transforming the company's supply chain into a technology-driven competitive advantage.

"Gary helped build and operate one of the most sophisticated supply chain organizations in the world," said Austin McCombs, CEO & Co-Founder of Gnosis Freight. "He understands the complexity of managing global networks across markets, partners, and regulatory environments and the enterprise consequences when execution breaks down. Our customers operate at that same scale, where timing directly inﬂuences revenue, margin, and customer commitments.

Gary's experience strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, measurable results for the world's most demanding supply chain operators with our AI-native technology."

Adams joins Gnosis at a time when global trade faces sustained geopolitical volatility and operational complexity, prompting enterprises to reevaluate the infrastructure that underpins execution across commercial networks.

"The gap between when execution data becomes available and when decisions need to be made has been one of the hardest problems in global logistics," said Adams. "Gnosis has built the AI-native solutions that turn real-time freight data into actionable intelligence before costs lock in. I look forward to supporting the team as they scale this platform for enterprise supply chains."

Adams' role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software and is an investor in Gnosis Freight. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualiﬁed board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a pipeline of highly talented board candidates through programs and partnerships that will drive results for the corporate world at large.

Learn More: Join a live webinar with Gary Adams, Former Walmart Supply Chain Oﬃcer, Jim Newsome, former CEO of Hapag-Lloyd (America), Inc. and President & CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority, and Michael Rentz, CRO of Gnosis, on May 14th, exploring strategies top logistics teams are using to manage global volatility and uncertainty. RSVP today.

About Gnosis Freight

Gnosis Freight is a leading AI-native Global Freight Operating System for enterprise supply chain execution. The company's proprietary Container Lifecycle Management® (CLM) platform structures and reconciles real-time execution data across global trade networks.

Positioned between planning systems and physical execution, Gnosis enables cargo owners, ocean carriers, forwarders, truckers, and 3PLs to operate from a shared foundation of trusted information. By aligning execution across commercial boundaries, Gnosis helps enterprises reduce cost exposure, protect margin, and improve service reliability at a global scale.

Media Contacts:

Carson Joyner / Heather Larrabee [email protected]

SOURCE Gnosis Freight