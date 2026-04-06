Gnosis Freight Named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards as Global Supply Chains Seek Greater Operational Control

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gnosis Freight, the AI Global Freight Operating System, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for Supply Chain & Logistics Software and ranked among the Top 100 Fastest Growing Products. The annual awards are based on verified customer reviews from G2's marketplace, which reaches more than 100 million software buyers each year.

Recognized on G2's Top 100 Fastest Growing Products and Top 50 Best Supply Chain & Logistics Software Product lists.

The recognition comes as global supply chains face renewed volatility driven by geopolitical shifts, tariffs, port congestion, and increasingly complex trade networks. In this environment, logistics leaders are moving beyond basic shipment tracking and investing in systems that allow them to govern execution across fragmented partners and infrastructure.

Gnosis serves as the real-time system of record for global container logistics, giving shippers, ocean carriers, and logistics service providers a sovereign operational data layer to manage the full container lifecycle—from booking through return.

Built as an AI-native data science company, Gnosis structures and validates the fragmented operational data that governs global trade, standardizing logistics events across carriers, ports, rail, and inland networks that operate in different systems, formats, languages, and currencies.

This foundation allows enterprises to automate exception management, coordinate action across partners, and resolve disruptions before they cascade through the supply chain, driving material financial impact via:

Faster speed to market and improved product availability , supporting revenue growth and stronger customer service levels

, supporting revenue growth and stronger customer service levels Reduced demurrage, detention, and accessorial costs , protecting margins and eliminating avoidable freight spend

, protecting margins and eliminating avoidable freight spend Shorter goods-to-cash cycles , accelerating working capital and improving cash flow

, accelerating working capital and improving cash flow Lower manual coordination across logistics and finance teams, reducing labor costs and operational overhead

Michael Rentz, Chief Revenue Officer at Gnosis Freight, said: "Global trade runs on fragmented operational data controlled by many different parties. Without sovereignty over that data, companies are forced to react to disruption instead of managing it. Gnosis was built to establish a sovereign system of record for container logistics so enterprises can govern execution across their supply chains in real time."

At its core, Gnosis transforms fragmented container logistics data into coordinated execution across the global supply chain, establishing the operational control layer required for modern trade.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Gnosis Freight."

Learn More: Tune in for a live webinar with Michael Rentz, CRO, and Jake Hoffman, CTO, What's Working in Logistics: A 2026 Outlook on April 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM. RSVP here. Or get an overview of Gnosis' AI Global Freight Operating System here.

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About Gnosis Freight

Gnosis Freight is the AI Global Freight Operating System for enterprise supply chains. The platform turns fragmented logistics data into coordinated execution across global container shipping. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Gnosis supports global enterprises and manages more than 10 million containers moving through the world's shipping infrastructure.

Media Contacts

Michael Wood for G2

[email protected]

Carson Joyner for Gnosis Freight

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SOURCE Gnosis Freight