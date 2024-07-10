Equisoft's cloud-based solution offers flexibility in business processes and allows a higher level of adaptation to the changes required by an increasingly dynamic market.

MEXICO CITY, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is pleased to announce that GNP Seguros is in the process of implementing Equisoft's cloud-based policy administration solution that uses OIPA (Oracle Insurance Policy Administration) as its core.

With the implementation of Equisoft/manage, GNP Seguros will continue its digital transformation process, offering innovative products that meet the expectations of its clients.

Equisoft's SaaS solution offers flexibility in business processes and allows a higher level of adaptation to the changes Post this GNP Seguros continues to strengthen its digital transformation with OIPA and Equisoft's experience (CNW Group/Equisoft Inc.)

"At GNP Seguros we are always looking for the best technologies to further enhance our operations and benefit our clients. After a rigorous selection process, Equisoft/manage stood out as the platform with the best technical and functional capabilities," said Isabel Remus, Director of IT Services at GNP Seguros.

"We are very excited to join GNP Seguros in this important digital transformation project, it is a great honor that they have chosen us as their technology partner. I am sure that by working together we will continue to build a technological and operational model that drives innovation," said Mauricio Monroy, Vice President for Latin America at Equisoft.

To learn more about Equisoft/manage, click here: https://hubs.li/Q02FBf7j0

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 278 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

About GNP Seguros

GNP Seguros is a multi-line insurance company with more than 120 years of experience. It is also part of one of the most important business conglomerates in Mexico GRUPO BAL, which is made up of highly prestigious institutions in the following sectors: insurance, pensions, financial, commercial, industrial and educational.

SOURCE Equisoft Inc.