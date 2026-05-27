GO Airport Shuttle Launches Multiple Language Portals for FIFA Fans

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Airport Shuttle (GOWithUs.com) has added Spanish, French and German reservation portals to help international FIFA fans easily book ground transportation in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

FIFA attendees will receive a 10% discount when booking airport pickups, local transfers, and multi-city itineraries through designated portals:

Book Transfers in English and Save 10%:

https://gowithus.com/reservations?portal=worldcup26

https://gowithus.com/reservations?portal=worldcup26 Reservar Traslados en Español y Ahorra un 10%

https://gowithus.com/reservations/?portal=worldcup26&lang=es

https://gowithus.com/reservations/?portal=worldcup26&lang=es Réserver des Transferts en Français et Économisez 10 %

https://gowithus.com/reservations/?portal=worldcup26&lang=fr

https://gowithus.com/reservations/?portal=worldcup26&lang=fr Transfers auf Deutsch Buchen und 10 % Sparen

https://gowithus.com/reservations/?portal=worldcup26&lang=de

GO Airport Shuttle is one of the largest ground transportation providers in North America, offering private airport transfers, shared rides, group vans, and hourly car service.

"With 104 matches in three countries and 16 host cities across North America from June 11 through July 19, FIFA World Cup 2026 fans will need to book reliable transportation. We want to welcome travelers from around the world by offering a simple reservation process to those who may or may not speak English," says John McCarthy, president, GO Airport Shuttle.

Fans can choose from a variety of transportation options, including shared rides and private vehicles, including vans, sedans, luxury vehicles, and SUVs, to accommodate solo travelers and groups of any size. GO Airport Shuttle provides convenient round-trip airport transfers between hotels and match venues, eliminating the stress of navigating unfamiliar cities. For fans planning to attend multiple matches in a single day, hourly car service offers the flexibility to move between locations.

GO's innovative booking accommodates four-leg and multi-city itineraries, allowing multiple destination bookings. Unlike ride-sharing services that implement surge pricing during high-demand periods, GO Airport Shuttle guarantees confirmed rates at the time of booking through its official website, allowing for accurate budgeting.

The company operates with an extensive network of professional drivers and trusted local partners, providing nationwide support in over 85 destinations and ensuring consistently high-quality experiences in each city. All rides are confirmed in advance and managed through one system, to ensure all reservations and transfers are coordinated and ready when customers need them.

Click here for an overview of all FIFA World Cup 26 host cities where GO Airport Shuttle provides service. Each listing includes the primary stadium and nearby airport for arrivals and departures.

The GO Group LLC, doing being as GO Airport Shuttle, is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, and charters serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Australia and England. For more information about The GO Group, visit the official website at GOWithUs.com.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

(312) 213-6233

[email protected]

SOURCE The GO Group LLC