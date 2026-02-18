Go Bananas for the New Brr-Nana Slurpee® Drink at 7-Eleven, Inc.

The a-peel-ing frozen treat is slipping into stores nationwide – grab one before they split!

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some flavors don't need an introduction; they just need a comeback. After years of Slurpee drink fans clamoring for the return of a banana flavor, 7-Eleven, Inc. is introducing the new Brr-Nana Slurpee – a sip that's cool, sweet and anything but expected. The iconic flavor that has earned its fan-favorite status over the years is available all year long in limited quantities at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

Blending creamy banana taste with a cool, icy finish, the Brr-Nana Slurpee drink is a new take on a classic, delighting fans who have been waiting for the return of the popular flavor. Even outside the Slurpee drink station, customers go bananas for, well, bananas. In fact, the family of brands sold approximately 50 million bananas last year – that's enough bananas to stretch from coast to coast and back when lined up! Now, banana fans across the country have a new way to enjoy the beloved taste.

"At 7-Eleven, we're always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our customers – especially when it comes to tastes that spark nostalgia and tap into niche flavor fandoms," said Randy Quinn, Senior Vice President of Total Beverages at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Banana is one of those flavors that customers remember and love, and we're excited to bring it back and delight those who have been waiting for its return."

Customers can get their hands on the Brr-Nana Slurpee drink now, available in limited quantities at select stores all year long. Some flavors are worth the search!

