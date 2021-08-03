Go big and leave home with the "Official Airline of Rescheduled Events"

Discounted fares as low as $39 one-way are now available for purchase on alaskaair.com through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, Aug. 5.

"According to Value Penguin by LendingTree, nearly half of Americans canceled their summer vacations in 2020 due to COVID-19," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines managing director of brand and marketing communications. "We're making up for these missed moments by providing our guests with the deal of the year to reunite with grandma, attend a postponed wedding or a rescheduled retreat."

The system-wide fare sale includes deals across Alaska's network, including many of the 50 new routes added since March 2020 – from Hawaii to Jackson Hole – to revive those lost milestones.

Want to see the beautiful coastlines of Big Sur with your besties? Take in the Northern Lights in Alaska with your nearest and dearest? Ski the slopes of Big Sky with your buddies? Create memories in Maui with Mom? Well, now is the time.

This is just the start of how we're building connections and celebrating togetherness. As the "Official Airline of Rescheduled Events," we're planning a month full of surprises with additional promotions throughout August. Visit alaskaair.com for further details.

Sample one-way fares:

$39 Los Angeles - San Francisco

- $59 Seattle - San Diego

- $69 Seattle - Las Vegas

- $99 San Jose - Maui, Hawaii

- $149 Portland - Lihue, Hawaii

- $149 Seattle -Kona, Hawaii

Need to reschedule your event… again? Alaska has you covered. The airline permanently eliminated change fees for fares purchased on or after May 1, 2021. Day-of-week restrictions apply in some markets. For full terms and conditions, please visit www.alaskaair.com/reschedule.

Through Next-Level Care, Alaska is taking 100+ actions to keep travelers safe. This includes requiring a face mask or covering through the airport and onboard, even for guests who are fully vaccinated.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Terms and Conditions:

Fare sale valid for tickets purchased Aug. 3-5, 2021, for travel between Sept. 7 and Nov. 17, 2021; and between Nov. 30 and Dec. 15, 2021. Day-of-week restrictions apply in some markets. Changes and refunds may be allowed per the applicable fare rule. Once purchased, tickets are not transferable. Visit alaskaair.com for complete terms and conditions.

