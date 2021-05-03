Go Gluten-Free with Family Favorites

A Healthier Homemade Pizza

Creating a gluten-free dinner can be as easy as tweaking some of your loved ones' favorite meals. Even pizza can offer a gluten-free solution when you rethink the ingredients included.

Satisfy your family's needs with an option like Toufayan Gluten-Free Wraps in place of traditional crust in this Gluten-Free Barbecue Skillet Pizza. Made from wholesome, all-natural ingredients with no cholesterol or trans fats, these easily foldable wraps are available in four flavors, making them perfect for homemade pizza.

Visit Toufayan.com to find more mealtime solutions.

Gluten-Free Barbecue Skillet Pizza

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 Toufayan Gluten-Free Original Wrap

3 tablespoons gluten-free barbecue sauce

4 cooked sausage links, crumbled

2 cups diced Mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

fresh Parmesan cheese, for garnish (optional)

fresh fennel fronds, for garnish (optional)

crushed red pepper, for garnish (optional)

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Heat oven to broil.

Heat cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add 1-2 teaspoons olive oil; spread to cover bottom of skillet.

Place wrap in skillet, brush with barbecue sauce and add sausage, Mozzarella and green onion.

Fry 2-3 minutes, or until bottom of wrap is golden and crispy.

Place skillet under broiler until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 2 minutes.

Remove from broiler, place on cutting board and sprinkle with Parmesan, fennel fronds and crushed red pepper, if desired.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste; drizzle with remaining olive oil, cut and serve.

Dish Up a Dynamic Dessert

Going gluten-free isn't just for meals from breakfast to dinner – you can cut gluten from delicious desserts, too.

This Cookie Brownie Supreme calls for layers of cookie dough, cookies and brownies for a taste bud tempting way to round out a meal with those you love. One of the key ingredients is Goodie Girl Chocolate Creme Sandwich Cookies, made with real cocoa and a sweet cream filling between two chocolate wafers. They're made without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives for a gluten-free, vegan and peanut-free treat.

Find more varieties and dessert ideas at goodiegirl.com.

Cookie Brownie Supreme

Recipe courtesy of glutenfreewith3.com

Cookie Dough Layer:

1 stick softened butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups gluten-free flour

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Cookie Layer:

25 Goodie Girl Chocolate Creme Sandwich Cookies

Brownie Layer:

1 stick butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup cocoa powder

3 eggs

3/4 cup gluten-free flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

6 Goodie Girl Chocolate Creme Sandwich Cookies, crushed

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

vanilla ice cream (optional)

chocolate syrup (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 F. Prepare 9-by-9-inch cake pan with parchment paper.

To make cookie dough layer: In large bowl, combine softened butter, brown sugar, sugar and vanilla. Mix with handheld mixer until combined and creamy. Add egg and beat until combined.

In small bowl, combine baking soda, salt and flour. Beat flour mixture gradually into sugar mixture. Once completely combined, fold in chocolate chips. Add cookie dough layer to bottom of prepared pan and spread evenly.

To make cookie layer: Layer cookies on top of cookie dough layer.

To make brownie layer: In saucepan, melt butter, sugar and salt until completely combined. Remove from heat and transfer to large bowl. Add vanilla, cocoa and eggs; mix. Slowly add flour and baking powder. Mix until completely combined.

Pour brownie mixture over cookie layer. Spread evenly.

Top with crushed cookies and chocolate chips.

Bake 50 minutes. Let cool completely before removing from pan. Slice and top with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup, if desired.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

