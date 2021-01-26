"Go Green with Suburban Propane" Logo Registered with United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

The " Go Green with Suburban Propane " initiative focuses on the company's commitment to advocating for the clean burning attributes of propane in the transition to a sustainable energy future and to investing in innovative solutions to pave the way to zero-carbon emissions. When compared to gasoline and diesel, propane and renewable propane can significantly reduce the harmful contributors to greenhouse gases. Renewable propane possesses lower carbon intensity than traditional propane, with no change in performance and handling.

"As one of the leading distributors of propane in the United States, we are committed to educating our customers, legislators and other key stakeholders on the benefits of propane in meeting aggressive carbon reduction targets," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "With our 'Go Green with Suburban Propane' logo officially registered, this further solidifies our commitment to pioneer a cleaner, more sustainable energy future through innovation, technology, and key investments."

As part of the green initiatives, Suburban Propane has: partnered with U-Haul® to provide eco-friendly, renewable propane in California; purchased a 39% equity stake in Oberon Fuels, Inc., a development-stage producer of low carbon, renewable Dimethyl Ether (rDME) transportation fuel, which is focused on the research and development of a practical and affordable pathway to zero-emission transportation through its proprietary production process; and continued to commit itself to innovation and making investments to bring an even cleaner version of propane to the market.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, and related products and services, as well as an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

