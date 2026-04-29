IT Investor Alert: Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Minimized Slowdown Risks: Levi & Korsinsky

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Macroeconomic and Tariff Risk Representations

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 4, 2025 through February 2, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Gartner shares fell from a Class Period high of $336.71 to $160.16, representing losses of over $176 per share. The Court has set May 18, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

How Seasonality and Tariff Risks Were Allegedly Downplayed

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, Gartner's management created a false impression that they possessed reliable information about the Company's projected consulting revenue outlook and anticipated Contract Value growth while minimizing the risk of further, more severe slowdowns driven by seasonality, macroeconomic fluctuations, and tariff impacts.

As alleged, when management acknowledged that "decision cycles have extended" due to tariff impacts during the May 2025 earnings call, they simultaneously characterized the pipeline as "very robust" and framed cost-cutting as merely "a slight belt tightening." The action claims this characterization concealed the severity of the deceleration already underway across non-federal business lines.

Tariff and DOGE Policy Headwinds in Gartner's Markets

The lawsuit contends that management knew purchase decisions were being escalated from functional leaders to CFOs and CEOs at a "record pace," yet publicly projected confidence in near-term CV stability

As alleged , 78% of CEOs surveyed by Gartner itself indicated they were implementing cost-cutting measures, a data point management possessed internally before investors understood its impact on renewals

, 78% of CEOs surveyed by Gartner itself indicated they were implementing cost-cutting measures, a data point management possessed internally before investors understood its impact on renewals The action claims that tariff-driven spending freezes affected not only directly impacted companies but spread to industries with no direct tariff exposure, broadening the headwind beyond what was disclosed

Consulting segment guidance remained unchanged at $575 million through two consecutive quarters despite alleged internal knowledge that backlog and pipeline assumptions had deteriorated

internal knowledge that backlog and pipeline assumptions had deteriorated The complaint asserts that Canadian and Australian markets, representing approximately 6% of global CV, experienced outright year-over-year declines that management failed to adequately flag as systemic risks

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company's own survey data reveals recessionary-level CEO confidence and widespread cost-cutting among its client base, shareholders are entitled to understand how those conditions affect forward guidance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky