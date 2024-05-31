GO MORTGAGE AND PACRES MORTGAGE ANNOUNCE MERGER

The merger will combine two high-quality mortgage lending platforms, each in business for over 20 years, with geographically diverse footprints and deep customer relationships.

"This merger is a strategic move that blends our commitment to outstanding service and community support," said Michael Isaacs, CEO of GO Mortgage. "By uniting our unique capabilities and resources, we will achieve significant operational improvements and foster innovation."

"In today's lending environment, a focus on driving down the cost to originate a loan is critically important, and this merger of two equals creates a single, high-performance platform, giving us a substantial competitive advantage while doubling our loan volume," said Matt Stashin, CEO/Founder of PacRes Mortgage.

Leadership for the Future

Following the merger, Michael Isaacs will lead the combined company as CEO. Matt Stashin, CEO/Founder of PacRes Mortgage, will join the GO Mortgage Board of Directors. Melissa Stashin, President/Founder of PacRes Mortgage, will become President. Eric Wiley, Executive Vice President/Founder of PacRes Mortgage, will become Chief Experience Officer. Andrew Panagos of GO Mortgage will become the Chief Operating Officer.

"Combining the companies creates new and exciting opportunities for both organizations," said Melissa Stashin. "This merger represents two culturally-aligned and highly complementary brands joining forces to serve our clients and employee-partners better."

Shared Vision for the Future

The merged organization will be headed by a group of experienced mortgage industry leaders committed to providing 5-star customer service, competitive rates, and innovative technology to meet today's high customer expectations.

"Together, we look forward to building on the strong foundation of GO Mortgage and PacRes Mortgage to create a truly remarkable mortgage lender that will continue to create significant value for our customers, partners, and employees," said Isaacs.

About GO Mortgage

GO Mortgage is a national mortgage lender headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. With a team of experienced mortgage professionals and a commitment to exceptional customer service, GO Mortgage helps individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals by providing a wide range of mortgage solutions, including Conventional, FHA, VA, Construction, and USDA loans. GO Mortgage is dedicated to simplifying the mortgage process, providing competitive rates, and delivering personalized service to its clients. For more information, visit gomortgage.com.

About PacRes Mortgage

PacRes Mortgage is a national boutique lender that has delivered homeownership dreams to individuals and families throughout the West for over 20 years. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, PacRes Mortgage is committed to excellence, integrity, and personalized service while providing an internal culture of opportunity and support to employees in an outstanding and positive work environment. For more information, visit www.pacresmortgage.com.

SOURCE GO Mortgage