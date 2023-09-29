GO MORTGAGE APPOINTS SEASONED FINANCIAL LEADER ERIC FRANCIS AS VP OF FINANCE

News provided by

GO Mortgage

29 Sep, 2023, 12:04 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage lender GO Mortgage has announced the appointment of Eric Francis, MBA as VP of Finance. 

"We're pleased to welcome Eric Francis to GO Mortgage. Not only does he bring decades of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles, but he also has hands-on expertise in sales, marketing, and loan servicing. Eric is a game changer," said Michael Isaacs, CEO of GO Mortgage. "He's a proactive leader skilled at creating business and financial strategies that boost both revenue and profitability. We're looking forward to partnering with Eric to advance our strategic goals and achieve long-term success."

"I couldn't be more eager to get started with the GO Mortgage team," Francis said. "Being part of a forward-thinking company that has a diversified range of products and sales channels is truly invigorating."

For more information on GO Mortgage and its services, visit the company's website at www.gomortgage.com.

About Go Mortgage 

Go Mortgage is a national mortgage lender headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. With a team of experienced mortgage professionals and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Go Mortgage helps individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals by providing a wide range of mortgage solutions, including conventional, FHA, VA, Construction, and USDA loans. Go Mortgage is dedicated to simplifying the mortgage process, providing competitive rates, and delivering personalized service to its clients. For more information visit www.gomortgage.com

SOURCE GO Mortgage

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.