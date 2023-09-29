GO MORTGAGE APPOINTS SEASONED FINANCIAL LEADER ERIC FRANCIS AS VP OF FINANCE

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage lender GO Mortgage has announced the appointment of Eric Francis, MBA as VP of Finance.

"We're pleased to welcome Eric Francis to GO Mortgage. Not only does he bring decades of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles, but he also has hands-on expertise in sales, marketing, and loan servicing. Eric is a game changer," said Michael Isaacs, CEO of GO Mortgage. "He's a proactive leader skilled at creating business and financial strategies that boost both revenue and profitability. We're looking forward to partnering with Eric to advance our strategic goals and achieve long-term success."

"I couldn't be more eager to get started with the GO Mortgage team," Francis said. "Being part of a forward-thinking company that has a diversified range of products and sales channels is truly invigorating."

About Go Mortgage

Go Mortgage is a national mortgage lender headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. With a team of experienced mortgage professionals and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Go Mortgage helps individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals by providing a wide range of mortgage solutions, including conventional, FHA, VA, Construction, and USDA loans. Go Mortgage is dedicated to simplifying the mortgage process, providing competitive rates, and delivering personalized service to its clients. For more information visit www.gomortgage.com.

