GO Mortgage Launches TPO Channel Aimed at Replacing Outdated Wholesale Lending Models

TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Mortgage today announced the launch of its Third-Party Origination (TPO) channel, introducing a wholesale platform designed to directly challenge the legacy systems and operating models that have long defined the broker channel.

At a time when margin compression, slow turn times, and operational inefficiencies continue to strain wholesale lending, GO Mortgage enters the space with a clear position: the current model isn't just inefficient — it's broken.

GO Wholesale Logo

Built Different to be Different

"We didn't build this to compete with what's out there," said Jay Promisco, CEO of GO Mortgage. "We built it to replace it. Most TPO platforms today are stitched together from years of patches, exceptions, and outdated technology. That creates friction, drives up cost, and ultimately hurts brokers. We chose not to inherit those problems."

For years, wholesale lending has evolved through incremental changes — new overlays, added processes, and legacy systems stretched beyond their limits. The result is a fragmented experience where speed, consistency, and cost efficiency are difficult to achieve simultaneously.

Leading that effort is Rob Saunders, who has been named Executive Vice President of TPO Production. Saunders brings more than 25 years of experience in the wholesale broker community, with a career focused on building and scaling high-performance mortgage platforms. His mandate at GO Mortgage is clear: translate the company's technology and operational advantages into a broker experience that sets a new standard for the channel.

"The wholesale model hasn't fundamentally changed in decades—brokers are still dealing with the same friction, the same inconsistency, the same broken promises on turn times," Saunders said. "GO Mortgage is building something that actually solves those problems, and I wanted to be part of it."

GO Mortgage's TPO channel was built with a fundamentally different approach:

No legacy infrastructure to work around





No layered processes slowing execution





No misalignment between sales, operations, and underwriting

Instead, the platform is built on a modern, API-driven architecture that integrates automation across underwriting, disclosures, and workflow management — reducing manual intervention and streamlining execution at scale.

GO Mortgage's model is designed to:

Deliver consistent, reliable turn times





Reduce cost to originate through automation and efficiency





Provide sales support that drives production

The company is positioning itself as a low-cost, execution-driven alternative in a market where many lenders are struggling to maintain profitability.

Over the next 60 days, GO Mortgage will roll out the platform with a select group of broker partners — a focused launch designed to prove performance at scale before expanding nationally. Unlike traditional growth strategies that strain operations, the platform is architected to scale without degrading the broker experience — a distinction the company sees as central to its competitive position.

The TPO launch is part of GO Mortgage's broader strategy to build a fully integrated housing platform spanning mortgage, real estate, title, and insurance — with technology and automation at the core.

By controlling more of the stack and reducing operational inefficiencies, GO Mortgage aims to create a more scalable and cost-effective model for both brokers and borrowers.

"This isn't about incremental improvement," Promisco said. "It's about resetting expectations for what a TPO platform should be."

About GO Mortgage

GO Mortgage is a national mortgage lender focused on building a modern, technology-enabled lending platform. As part of GO Companies, the firm is developing an integrated housing ecosystem designed to improve efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver a better experience across the homeownership journey.

SOURCE GO Mortgage