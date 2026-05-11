GO plc Joins Connectbase Platform to Accelerate Wholesale Growth Across Malta and Cyprus

BOSTON and ZEJTUN, Malta, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global marketplace for connectivity, today announced that GO plc, Malta's leading communications provider, has joined the Connectbase platform as a Seller. The partnership will enable GO to accelerate its wholesale sales across Malta and Cyprus, enhance visibility of its network capabilities, and expand access to its Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC), Broadband, and Subsea offerings.

GO plc

By joining the Connectbase ecosystem, GO gains access to a global community of buyers seeking automated, accurate, and location-based connectivity intelligence. The integration allows GO to showcase its extensive fibre and subsea infrastructure, providing partners and carriers with real-time access to pricing, availability, and quoting for its wholesale services.

"GO's network is a critical gateway for connectivity across the Mediterranean, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Connectbase platform," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Their participation expands our ecosystem's reach into Malta and Cyprus, giving global buyers seamless access to GO's high-performance network and subsea routes."

GO operates a robust network infrastructure that includes multiple submarine cable systems connecting Malta to mainland Europe and beyond, as well as a growing fibre footprint across Malta and Cyprus. Through this partnership, GO aims to simplify how international carriers and service providers engage with its wholesale portfolio, driving faster transactions and greater market awareness.

"Joining Connectbase marks an important step in our strategy to make GO's wholesale services more accessible to global partners," said Patrick Gatt Chief Officer for Wholesale and International. "Through Connectbase, we can showcase our DIA, IPLC, Broadband, and Subsea capabilities to a wider audience, helping partners connect to and through Malta and Cyprus with greater speed and efficiency."

The collaboration underscores GO's commitment to innovation and digital transformation in the wholesale connectivity space, while reinforcing Connectbase's mission to digitize and simplify how the world buys and sells network services.

About GO plc

GO plc is Malta's leading communications services company, offering a comprehensive range of fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and TV services to residential and business customers. Through its wholesale division, GO provides international connectivity solutions including DIA, IPLC, Broadband, and Subsea services, supported by a resilient network infrastructure that connects Malta and Cyprus to major global hubs. Learn more at go.com.mt/wholesale.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle—from discovery to order—across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

Media Contacts

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

GO plc

Richard Spiteri

[email protected]

SOURCE Connectbase