IG Networks Expands Global Reach Through Connectbase Ecosystem, Bringing 150-Country Footprint to Global Buyers

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity, today announced that IG Networks, a leading multinational telecommunications provider with a presence spanning more than 150 countries, has expanded its partnership with Connectbase to promote and deliver its network services through the Seller Cloud API.

IG Networks

Already a trusted Buyer Cloud partner for the past three years, IG Networks is now leveraging the Seller Cloud API to extend its global reach—digitally showcasing its connectivity portfolio to Global, Regional, Continental, and In-Country Carriers; Managed Service Providers; Technology Services Distributors; and Value-Added Resellers worldwide.

Through the Connectbase platform, IG Networks is promoting its full suite of connectivity solutions—including Dedicated Internet Access, Carrier Ethernet, MPLS IP/VPN, SD-WAN, Managed Broadband, and Cloud Connectivity—via API-driven automation. This digital expansion enables global buyers to instantly discover, quote, and engage with IG Networks' extensive footprint encompassing more than 150 countries worldwide, in real time.

With over two decades of experience delivering high-performance connectivity in some of the world's most complex and underserved regions, IG Networks has earned the trust of the most relevant companies in the global telco ecosystem. Its hybrid business model and agile, customer-centric approach combine boutique-level service with enterprise-grade reliability—positioning IG Networks as a trusted partner for the global telco ecosystem. IG Networks is also a member of Mplify Alliance, the global initiative driving the standardization, certification, and automation of network services worldwide.

By promoting its services through the Seller Cloud API, IG Networks is enhancing global visibility, accelerating new business opportunities, and positioning itself at the center of how global connectivity is sourced and sold. The result is a fully digital, end-to-end experience that connects buyers and sellers seamlessly—reducing friction, increasing speed to market, and driving growth across the global connectivity landscape.

"IG Networks has built a remarkable reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality connectivity in regions where others struggle to perform," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Their presence in the Seller Cloud amplifies their reach and impact, giving global buyers instant access to IG Networks' extensive footprint through Connectbase."

"For over 20 years, IG Networks has been delivering connectivity wherever it's needed, regardless of market complexity — and doing it with a track record in delivery speed and service quality that speaks for itself. Joining the Connectbase Seller Cloud puts our full portfolio in front of every buyer on the platform. Behind every quote is a proprietary knowledge graph our AI team has built — connecting pricing data, trends, and market intelligence, vendor performance, and delivery complexity across our global network — so when someone engages with us through Connectbase, they're not just getting a price, they're getting the output of a decision engine built on real market intelligence. Connectbase is the right ecosystem to bring that capability to the world." said Fernando Alonso, Head of Global Sales and Business Development at IG Networks.

For more information about Connectbase and its ecosystem members, please visit www.connectbase.com.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle—from discovery to order—across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

About IG Networks

IG Networks is a multinational telecommunications company with more than 20 years of experience delivering local and international network services globally. With a presence reaching more than 150 countries worldwide, IG Networks offers a comprehensive portfolio including Dedicated Internet Access, Carrier Ethernet, MPLS IP/VPN, SD-WAN, Managed Broadband, Cloud Connectivity, Colocation, CPEs, and Field Services. Its hybrid business model and agile, multidisciplinary team of over 160 professionals—backed by a network of 4,500+ strategic partners globally—deliver boutique-style service with the quality and reliability trusted by the most relevant operators and companies within the global telco ecosystem. IG Networks is a member of Mplify Alliance, the global initiative driving the standardization, certification, and automation of network services. Visit ignetworks.com for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

SOURCE Connectbase