Go Rugged, Go Anywhere: PNY Reveals the RP60 Portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C

The new RP60 Portable SSD was designed with creative wanderlusts and on-the-go professionals in mind to provide a highly portable and extremely durable data storage solution. With a compact form factor and convenient clip loop, the RP60 can easily go wherever the adventure takes you. Travel with confidence that your data is secure and protected, with the RP60's tough, outer silicone shell which makes the drive resistant to drops6, water and dust4,5. Plus, experience top-tier performance with read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s3, respectively, and broad compatibility across various devices, thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connector.

Offered in 1TB and 2TB2 capacities, the RP60 facilitates convenient storage and swift transfers of large multimedia files. Creators can access and edit high-resolution images and videos with ease for smooth editing and playback experiences. While gamers can enjoy lightning-fast installations and loading times for their extensive gaming libraries. Mainstream users too will find the RP60 Portable SSD to be an excellent choice as both a dedicated system backup drive or an everyday-use storage companion, perfect for securely storing and accessing critical work documents, projects, and large libraries of photos and movies.

Tested Tough for Real-World Reliability

To guarantee real-world reliability, the RP60 Portable SSD was designed with a durable, silicone shell and has undergone multiple tests under various environmental conditions to ensure its durability. The result is that this portable SSD not only meets but exceeds expectations, promising a rugged solution that is ready for wherever adventure takes you. The RP60 is IP654,5 rated – water and dust-resistant and drop-resistant up to 3-meter (9.8 ft)6.

Product Key Features

RUGGED DESIGN: Engineered and tested to protect your data against water, dust (IP65 4,5 ) and accidental drops (up to 3m /9.8ft) 6

Engineered and tested to protect your data against water, dust (IP65 ) and accidental drops (up to /9.8ft) HIGH-SPEED TRANSFERS: Move large files at lightning-fast speeds - sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s 3

Move large files at lightning-fast speeds - sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s COMPACT AND PORTABLE: With a compact and lightweight design featuring a clip loop, the RP60 can easily slide into your pocket or securely clip onto a beltloop, backpack or camera bag. Its portability ensures you can carry your data with you wherever your adventures take you, without compromising on storage capacity.

With a compact and lightweight design featuring a clip loop, the can easily slide into your pocket or securely clip onto a beltloop, backpack or camera bag. Its portability ensures you can carry your data with you wherever your adventures take you, without compromising on storage capacity. USB Type-C™ COMPATIBILITY: The RP60 Portable SSD is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. Effortlessly connect and transfer data across your tech ecosystem.

The Portable SSD is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. Effortlessly connect and transfer data across your tech ecosystem. DATA PROTECTION: Included with the RP60 is the Acronis True Image Data Protection software to help backup and recover all your important data.

Product Specifications:

RP60 PORTABLE SSD with USB 3.2 GEN 2x2 TYPE-C

Capacities: 1TB, 2TB2 Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 Performance: Up to 2,000 MB/s Read and up to 1,800 MB/s3 Write Form Factor: Portable SSD Included Accessories: USB-C to USB-C cable, Acronis True Image Data Protection Software Capability: Type-C compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops Warranty 3-year limited warranty or TBW8





Product Availability3

PNY RP60 Portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C will be available April 20247 at the below SRP's; Contact a PNY account manager for details or purchase through www.pny.com or www.amazon.com.

1TB: $99.99

2TB: $179.99

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Create, store, and game with PNY. Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates almost 40 years of GLOBAL business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of cutting-edge NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer and Professional GPU solutions, Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, and Computer Memory Upgrade Modules. Designed for casual and professional gamers, creators, tech enthusiasts, and hobbyists; the company's 3D gaming-visualization, photography-videography, mobility, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. http://www.pny.com

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts, powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

(1) © 2024 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and no affiliation between PNY and such owners should be inferred. (2) For Flash Media Devices, 1 megabyte = 1 million bytes; 1 gigabyte = 1 billion bytes. Actual useable capacity may vary. Some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus is not available for data storage. (3) Sequential read and write data transfer rates and comparison benchmarking based on PNY internal testing. Performance may differ depending upon host device, OS and application. Speed quoted for USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 host devices. Performs at USB 3.0 and 2.0. speeds when used with 3.0 and 2.0 devices, respectively. (4) Consistent with IP65 rating, tested under controlled conditions: 2kg/m³ of active dust with a pressure under 2kPa for 8 hours. Dust resistant capabilities may vary depending on the actual conditions. (5) Consistent with IP65 rating, tested under controlled conditions: water flow of 100kPa for 3 minutes. Water resistant capabilities may vary depending on the actual conditions. (6) Our product has been tested to withstand a 9.8-ft (3 meters) drop under controlled conditions. Please note that drop resistance capability may vary based on environmental factors. (7) Product availability varies globally. (8) For full details, please visit www.pny.com.





