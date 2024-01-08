PNY Unveils the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ SUPER 40-Series GPU Family

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY announced today the arrival of the new VERTO™ GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER 16GB, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB, and RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB graphics cards to its lineup of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs.

The latest generation of RTX, GeForce RTX™ SUPER 40-series graphics cards are blazingly fast, offering gamers and creators an unparalleled boost in performance, neural rendering, and many more cutting-edge platform features. They are fueled by the revolutionary NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture; a major advancement in GPU technology which empowers accelerated content production techniques, amazing AI capabilities, and hyper-realistic gaming experiences.

The new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are the ultimate way to experience AI on PCs. Specialized AI Tensor Cores deliver up to 836 AI TOPS to deliver transformative capabilities for AI in gaming, creating and everyday productivity. PC gamers demand the very best in visual quality, and AI-powered NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) Super Resolution, Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction combine with ray tracing to offer stunning worlds. With DLSS, seven out of eight pixels can be AI-generated, accelerating full ray tracing by up to 4x with better image quality.

Supercharged Performance and Speed

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER series line of GPUs will be available in three different configurations: GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER all powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, providing enhanced gaming realism, powerful real time ray tracing, extreme overclocking capabilities, and cutting-edge features to accelerate the way you game. These PNY VERTO™ GPUs, which include on-board memory of 16GB or 12GB GDDR6X, are factory-overclocked for maximum performance. Tap into unprecedented power to break through performance barriers and effortlessly power through your graphics demands at all resolutions, even up to 8K.

Dynamic Design

PNY's VERTO line of graphics cards now include the latest GeForce RTX SUPER 40-series GPUs. These graphics cards will be available with triple fan or dual fan coolers, VGA support kits, and EPIC-X RGB™ lighting. Thanks to each card's unique cooling features, you will experience high power cooling even during the most taxing games and content production. To effectively transport heat, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is carefully constructed with eight heat pipes and three 100mm fans. Three fans and seven heat pipes are included into the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER was also developed with cooling in mind, demonstrated by the two 90mm fans on the compact twin fan design and the three 90mm fans on the XLR8 Gaming triple fan design. Across all 6 graphics card designs, the fan hubs are equipped with dual ball bearings, which help to reduce friction and result in a more silent operation, as well as a longer fan life. Additionally, each model incorporates a copper baseplate and an aluminum backplate to provide additional cooling and to protect fragile components.

Unparalleled Gameplay Experience

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX SUPER 40-series offers players worldwide unmatched gameplay and realism thanks to its astounding processing power. Enjoy improved performance and stability in all of the best games. Play the most sophisticated and graphically stunning AAA games and feel like a pro thanks to the dynamic mix of ultra-fast memory and performance. You can rely on PNY's broad lineup of GeForce RTX SUPER 40-series graphics cards to provide an updated approach to PC gaming, elevating the standard for visual graphics and establishing the benchmark for the best possible gameplay experience.

Rise of AI

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ and NVIDIA® RTX™ professional GPUs are built for the era of AI. Powered by NVIDIA's industry-leading GPU architecture, RTX GPUs feature specialized AI Tensor Cores that deliver cutting-edge performance and transformative capabilities for AI in gaming, creating, everyday productivity, and more. With RTX, you unlock the full potential of AI on Windows PCs today and in the future.

Overclocking and ARGB Customization

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4070 SUPER VERTO GPUs feature exciting EPIC-X RGB lighting. With infinite ARGB lighting choices, it provides the ultimate customized lighting experience. Show off your creative side and fully customize your lighting display with PNY's VelocityX™ control software. Personalize and track important statistics such as the core clock, memory clock, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting, and more using VelocityX.

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO™ EPIC-X RGB™ Overclocked Triple Fan DLSS 3

16GB GDDR6X (256-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB™

Overclocked

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER 16GB VERTO™ Overclocked Triple Fan DLSS 3

16GB GDDR6X (256-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Overclocked

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO™ EPIC-X RGB™ Overclocked Triple Fan DLSS 3

16GB GDDR6X (256-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB™

Overclocked

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB VERTO™ Overclocked Triple Fan DLSS 3

16GB GDDR6X (256-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Overclocked

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER 12GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO™ EPIC-X RGB™ Overclocked Triple Fan DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

Triple Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB™

Overclocked

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER 12GB VERTO™ Overclocked Dual Fan DLSS 3

12GB GDDR6X (192-bit)

Dual Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Overclocked

Product Availability

Available at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, PNY.com, and other eTail partners

RTX 4070 SUPER on January 17, 2024 ( 9AM EST / 6AM PST )

( / ) RTX 4070 Ti SUPER on January 24, 2024 ( 9AM EST / 6AM PST )

( / ) RTX 4080 SUPER on January 31, 2024 ( 9AM EST / 6AM PST )

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, Cables, NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Professional Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Tesla supercomputing inferencing cards, NVIDIA® DGX™ Systems, NVIDIA® Networking Solutions, and PNY GPU powered servers and workstations. The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualization, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts, powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

1 The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2024 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

