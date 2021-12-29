Go Solar Group Adds Titan Solar Power as New National Solar Installer

Go Solar Group's installation partnership with Titan Solar Power expands its solar installation access to Arizona, Colorado , Florida , California, Missouri, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and North and South Carolina . In 2022, Titan Solar Power plans to expand its installation reach to include Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Alabama, which will also further expand Go Solar Group's installation outreach.

"We're proud to have Titan Solar Power as our national installation partner because, in addition to their strong track record and reputation, they share our vision and core values of putting the customer first, honesty, integrity, and continual improvement," notes Go Solar Group President and co-Founder, Scott Cramer. "With our new sales and operating leadership, the partnership will let us increase the number of healthy, connected, and empowered homes via residential solar throughout the Midwest and eastern US," Cramer concludes.

While this partnership fundamentally changes what was once perceived as a value proposition for Go Solar Group as a "full service" solar company," relying on Titan Solar Power to fulfill Go Solar Group's installations in 2022 and beyond will improve the Go Solar Group customer experience full-circle, from increased speed-to-installation to prompter customer service.

About Go Solar Group:

Go Solar Group is a residential solar company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah , with additional brick and mortar locations in Reno, Nevada ; and Albuquerque, New Mexico . Founded in 2011, the company initially provided solar power in Africa, giving a 1:1 purchase opportunity to off-the-grid areas in Uganda and Zambia through its GiveSolar humanitarian program . Since establishing itself as an authority on battery backup, industry news, solar products, and solar companies via the Go Solar Group blog , the company has since partnered with Titan Solar Power, expanding its installation capacity to Arizona, residential solar panels in Colorado , residential solar panels in Florida , California, Missouri, Illinois, Virginia, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, and residential solar panels in North Carolina and South Carolina .

SOURCE Go Solar Group