Go Studio Launches Innovation Jam, Eyeing Innovative Aging-in-Place Solutions

"We are interested in hearing tech-focused ideas from a wide range of problem-solvers, and we expect to see teams with a diversity in experiences and skills represented. The goal is helping older adults live longer and better while maintaining their independence, and we feel those from many different backgrounds are capable of contributing to that purpose," said Michael Parlotto, Vice President of Emerging Technologies and head of Go Studio. "Participants in our Innovation Jam will have the opportunity to create these solutions while also networking, learning and receiving mentorship and feedback from expert judges, and enjoying live entertainment and cash prizes."

Go Studio Innovation Jam is a virtual competition open to students, tech innovators, developers, creatives, young professionals and anyone else with a passion for ideation. Teams of three to five are encouraged, but not required, and individuals are able to form teams through the event's registration site. The event is free for participants, who will have the chance to take home cash prizes, including a $5,000 grand prize, $2,500 for second and $1,000 for third, as well as additional prizes and swag. Registration is open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, beginning February 1st until March 22nd, 2021. The event will take place March 26 through April 23, with the winners announced on May 7th following a rigorous judging period.

Those interested are encouraged to visit the Innovation Jam webpage for more information and follow the hashtag #InnovateForTheAges on social media.on social media.

Tech Community

Go Studio Innovation Jam was generously supported by several leading tech companies who served as event sponsors:

Platinum sponsors:

Applied Computer Solutions (ACS). ACS helps businesses plan and reinvent how they leverage the technologies of today and tomorrow to achieve and exceed their goals. ACS also designs and implements hardware and software solutions for organizations and provides the expertise to help customers succeed.



Google Cloud. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions to help companies operate more efficiently, giving customers a foundation for the future. Google Cloud will provide the event with cloud support.



Pandera. We help our clients re-imagine what's possible through the cloud with our technology and data-centric services and solutions.

Gold sponsor:

EPAM Systems, Inc. is a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services. Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America , Europe , Asia , and Australia .

, , , and . Silver sponsors:

FSS. FSS brings a 'comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end payment services that help banks embed themselves in the daily transactional lives of consumers, deepening engagement and revenues.



SHI. SHI brings 5,000 ridiculously helpful and knowledgeable technical specialists across the globe to help deliver against your IT and business needs.



PK: PK is the experience engineering firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future.

Community Partner:

Microsoft. Turn your ideas into innovation with trusted Microsoft Azure products and services. Microsoft will support the event with a number of innovative tech giveaways.

About Go Studio

Launched in 2020, Go Studio is InComm Payments' emerging technologies incubator. Channeling a legacy of innovation, exploring applications of emerging technology such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, voice assistants and more. Based in the company's Atlanta headquarters, Go Studio leverages expertise sourced from a collaborative, global network of internal resources as well as corporate and academic partners. Stay in the know by following Go Studio on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

InComm Payments

Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Communications Manager

InComm Payments

404-935-0377

[email protected]

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404-876-1309

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments