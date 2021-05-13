Go Studio's Innovation Jam Awards Winners: Solutions Connect Older Adults to Jobs, Wellness Management and Social Events

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Studio, InComm Payments' emerging technologies incubator, today announced the results of its first-ever Innovation Jam. Participants in the virtual hackathon competed to develop innovative technology solutions that empower older adults to more safely and easily age in place. The winning solutions connect older adults with jobs, wellness and social events. Cash prizes were awarded for the top three finishers, including a $5,000 grand prize. The three winning teams were:

First Place: "BINGO" by Invite Only – a job-matching platform that connects older adults and small businesses for short-term employment with a user-friendly experience that only requires users to fill out a single job application. The winning project was submitted by Stephen Aguila , a Product Designer from New Jersey , and Yuki Mochizuki , a UX designer from New York .

– a job-matching platform that connects older adults and small businesses for short-term employment with a user-friendly experience that only requires users to fill out a single job application. The winning project was submitted by , a Product Designer from , and , a UX designer from . Second Place: "MotivAge" by SimpleBuild – an app that empowers seniors to proactively manage their health, aimed at preventing chronic diseases through lifestyle changes. This project was designed by Jessalyn Li , a UX/UI designer and Sukyeong Lee, a graphic designer, both from Calgary, Alberta, Canada , along with Ruby Alesi , a computer programmer from Oakland, California .

– an app that empowers seniors to proactively manage their health, aimed at preventing chronic diseases through lifestyle changes. This project was designed by , a UX/UI designer and Sukyeong Lee, a graphic designer, both from , along with , a computer programmer from . Third Place: "Aida Home Assistant" by Good Times – an IoT- and computer vision-based device that creates an augmented reality experience allowing users to play games with friends, take truly interactive classes with instructors or pay paper bills. This project was prepared by Vicky Wei , a designer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada , and Tim Mui , a computer engineer from San Francisco, California .

"We're excited to see so much hope for the future through these creative solutions submitted by such talented participants," said Michael Parlotto, vice president of emerging technologies and head of Go Studio. "The submissions were diverse in nature, purpose and emerging tech in question, and we look forward to seeing them become realities."

"We're grateful for this experience; we're excited to continue working on BINGO and help seniors find a path to financial security while maintaining a healthy well-being," said Stephen Aguila and Yuki Mochizuki, winners of the grand prize.

Go Studio Innovation Jam kicked off in March 2021; the event gathered 185 participants from across North America, with 26 teams participating. The virtual competition garnered interest from students, tech innovators, developers, creatives, young professionals and others with a passion for ideation. The participants were mentored by industry professionals and had the chance to join in numerous educational presentations led by event sponsors. After a rigorous judging period, the winning projects were selected through a two-tiered judging process. Participants also received additional prizes and swag as well as opportunities to participate in live virtual entertainment events.

Tech Community

Go Studio Innovation Jam was supported by several leading tech companies who served as event sponsors and partners:

Platinum sponsors:

Applied Computer Solutions (ACS): ACS helps businesses plan and reinvent how they leverage the technologies of today and tomorrow to achieve and exceed their goals. ACS also designs and implements hardware and software solutions for organizations and provides expertise to help customers succeed.



Google Cloud: Google Cloud deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions to help companies operate more efficiently, giving customers a foundation for the future. Google Cloud also provided the event with cloud support.

Gold sponsor:

EPAM Systems, Inc: Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes.

Silver sponsors:

FSS: FSS brings a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end payment services that help banks embed themselves in the daily transactional lives of consumers, deepening engagement and revenues.



SHI: SHI International Corp. brings 5,000 ridiculously helpful and knowledgeable sales and technical experts across the globe to help deliver custom IT solutions and services to organizations of all sizes.

PK: PK is the experience engineering firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future.

Community Partners :

Pandera: Pandera helps clients re-imagine what's possible through the cloud with their technology and data-centric services and solutions.



Microsoft: Microsoft's trusted Microsoft Azure products and services help turn ideas into innovation. Microsoft supported the event with a number of tech giveaways.



NationsBenefits: NationsBenefits® is a leading supplemental benefits company that provides managed care organizations customized healthcare management solutions designed to drive growth, improve outcomes, reduce costs, and delight members.



SOLTECH: Atlanta's premiere software development and IT staffing firm offering services from high-level IT strategy, to building mobile and web applications, to the recruitment and placement of top technology talent.



Hackworks: with experience planning and executing hackathons globally since 2010, Hackworks has organized events in gaming, open data, financial technology, wearables and other emerging technologies in a range of industries and sectors.

About Go Studio

Launched in 2020, Go Studio is InComm Payments' emerging technologies incubator. With a mission to drive disruptive tech in bold new directions through spirited collaboration, the studio is opening doors to academic partnerships and outreach within the community, seeking to develop mutually beneficial arrangements that help build bridges connecting young talent entering the tech industry to career-building experiences and exposure to emerging technology in practice. Channeling a legacy of innovation from its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, Go Studio leverages expertise sourced from a global network to explore applications of emerging technology such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, voice assistants and more. Stay in the know by following Go Studio on LinkedIn.

