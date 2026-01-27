Go1 Unveils New Product Direction Focused on Contextual Learning, Driving Measurable Outcomes

New strategy brings learning into everyday work, supported by Morgan, Go1's intelligent agent

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go1 , the leading learning provider for people-first L&D leaders, releases a new phase of its product strategy focused on delivering contextual, in-the-moment learning directly within the flow of work.

Morgan , Go1's intelligent agent, reflects the growing demand for learning more closely aligned with day-to-day work, business priorities, and compliance requirements. AI has made content easier for anyone to produce, changing employee expectations for the personalization and on-demand nature of L&D content — manual processes and separate systems don't align with those expectations. Morgan is Go1's answer to those expectations, working alongside employees to surface relevant content, answer questions, and reinforce learning in context.

Go1's new direction centers on bringing learning into the tools employees already use, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, while incorporating organizational context like role requirements, policies, and internal frameworks.

"Learning works best when it's connected to real work," said Chris Eigeland , CEO of Go1. "We want to make learning more accessible, more relevant to the job at hand, and better aligned with what organizations actually need from their people."

From Learning Content to Employee Development Suite

Go1's expanded approach builds on its existing strengths — including a broad library of trusted content, deep learning intelligence, and a global customer base — while addressing the limitations of traditional, platform-based learning models.

Rather than asking employees to seek out training, Go1 aims to deliver guidance and learning moments when they are most useful. This approach supports skill development and ongoing compliance and manager-led knowledge reinforcement.

As part of this strategy, Go1 invests in three core areas for 2026:

Personalized, platformless learning delivery, meeting employees where they actually are

are A compliance capability system, helping organizations stay aligned with policy and regulatory changes

An agent-powered manager assistant focused on improving performance, reducing people risk, and driving measurable outcomes

Morgan brings this direction to life. Go1's intelligent agent goes beyond surfacing content to actively supporting how learning gets done. By understanding role, context, and organizational priorities, Morgan helps teams move faster. The result is a more capable workforce, where people complete the learning they need and can apply it in their day-to-day work, without ever leaving the tools they already use.

"For a long time, learning has been treated as a separate system employees visit retroactively," Eigeland said. "We're rethinking this model by embedding guidance into everyday decisions — so development, compliance, and performance reinforce each other instead of competing for attention."

To learn more about Go1 and Morgan, please visit www.go1.com/product/morgan .

