Go2s Now with Brews: Dunkin' Offering up Four Hot Coffee Value Deals to Keep the New York Tri-State Area Guests Running this Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Hot Coffee is the perfect beverage any time of year, but Dunkin' is amping up the excitement with perfect pairings this holiday season. Whatever your go-to order is, the Dunkin' Go2s Now with Brews value deal pairs a Dunkin' Medium Hot Coffee with four mouthwatering options available at participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout the New York Tri-State area* through January 5.

This season's deals include:





$3.00 - Medium Hot Coffee + Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap ®

- Medium Hot Coffee + Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap $4.00 - Medium Hot Coffee + Bagel w/ Cream Cheese Spread

- Medium Hot Coffee + Bagel w/ Cream Cheese Spread $5.00 - Medium Hot Coffee + Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

- Medium Hot Coffee + Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant $6.00 - Medium Hot Coffee + Power Breakfast Sandwich

Joining Dunkin's selection of beloved coffee blends – including rich and smooth Original Blend, Decaf, and Dark Roast, also included in this limited-time offer is Dunkin's first-ever single-origin Hot Coffee, 100% Colombian. Sourced entirely from Colombia, one of the world's most highly regarded coffee regions, Dunkin's newest coffee offers well-balanced taste in a bright and crisp medium roast, with notes of sweet fruit, brown sugar, and toasted nuts. Pair it alongside any Go2s for a burst of warmth and flavor this season.

"We know as the days get chillier and holiday prep starts to kick-in, our guests are looking for something warm and delicious that also brings great value," said Marissa Miglietta, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager for the New York Region. "Our signature, freshly brewed Medium Dunkin' Hot Coffee or the new 100% Colombian Hot Coffee paired with one of our four Go2s orders are exactly what the Tri-State area needs to wake up fresh and kick the holiday season into high gear, with festive spirits!"

The Go2s Now with Brews offer is available only at participating NY Tri-State area locations and guests can also order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.

The vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants around the NY Tri-State area remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations.



To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*No egg/meat substitutions; $3 tier excludes Beyond Sausage and Turkey Sausage, $5 tier excludes Specialty Bacon

*The NY Tri-State area include stores in the following counties:

New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

Connecticut: Fairfield

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

