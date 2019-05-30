GOAAAAAALLLLL! Discovery en Español Brings Audiences Inside The World Of Major League Soccer With New Series "ACCESO EXCLUSIVO"

Throughout the 6-episode season, ACCESO EXCLUSIVO will spotlight the players showcasing not only their athletic skills, but also their will to make it big in America. With insight into how they and their families adapt to life in the U.S., the new series shares their stories and struggles, both on and off the field – including Mauro Manotas, a 23-year-old Colombian striker whose goal scoring prowess has generated interest from clubs around the world, and forward Rolando Peña, a Venezuelan father-to-be whose firstborn child will be an American citizen.

Other characters highlighted throughout the series include head coach Wílmer Cabrera, a retired two-time World Cup defender for Colombia, whose ability to manage a diverse locker room and produce results has earned him the respect of his players. Memo Rodriguez, the 23-year-old Houston native who has battled his way from the developmental academy to the first team, now struggles to earn his coach's trust as more than a part-time player. Meanwhile, Argentine midfielder Tomás Martínez, signed by Cabrera to be the team's "No. 10," adapts to life in a new country as his coach pushes him to strive for a higher level on the field.

Leading the Dynamo on the pitch is American soccer legend DaMarcus Beasley, a veteran of top leagues in England, Germany, the Netherlands and Mexico. The only American to play in four World Cups, and fluent in English and Spanish, Beasley commands the respect of everyone at the club. As his 20-year career nears its conclusion, can he lead his team to a trophy one more time?

Viewers will also meet a local journalist who covers the Dynamo and knows the team inside out; the medical team-behind-the-team that helps ensure the players are in tip-top shape, physically, mentally and emotionally; and El Batallón, the Latino fan group that cheers on the team no matter where they may go.

In addition, exclusive content for ACCESO EXCLUSIVO will be available on Discovery en Español's social media platforms, as well as the Discovery en Español GO app: Android: http://bit.ly/2w6Spod iOS: http://apple.co/2fiMNE3, Roku: https://bit.ly/2Js7LxZ and Fire TV: https://amzn.to/2JoGT1P. For more information, please follow the series on Facebook at facebook.com/discoveryenespanol and Instagram @discoveryenespanol.

ACCESO EXCLUSIVO is a Discovery en Español production headed by Michela Giorelli, Rafael Rodríguez, and Jimmy Herrera. It was produced by Nippur Media under the executive production of Gerardo Brandy and Martín Solmesky.

About Discovery en Español

Discovery en Español connects Spanish-speaking viewers in the U.S. to the world and all its wonder and possibilities. It provides quality programming focusing on bold storytelling across core genres including adventure, ingenuity, natural history, investigation and current affairs. Created by Discovery Communications, Discovery en Español is widely distributed on Hispanic tier packages throughout the country. It also reaches audiences across screens on the "Discovery en Español GO" TV Everywhere app (Android: http://bit.ly/2w6Spod iOS: http://apple.co/2fiMNE3), Roku: https://bit.ly/2Js7LxZ and Fire TV: https://amzn.to/2JoGT1P. For more information, please follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/discoveryenespanol and Instagram @discoveryenespanol.

About the Houston Dynamo

The Houston Dynamo are a Major League Soccer club that has won two MLS Cup championships, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and four conference championships in its first 13 seasons and has qualified to represent the United States in international competition seven times. The Dynamo have advanced to the Conference Championship series seven times in 13 years, the most of any Major League Soccer team since 2006; and the club's 33 playoff games are tied for the most in MLS over that time span. The team trains on the Champions' Field at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and plays at BBVA Compass Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, log on to HoustonDynamo.com or call (713) 276-7500.

About MLS:

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer features 27 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including future expansion teams in Nashville, Miami and Austin. The League plans to have 30 clubs in the coming years. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

