Goaaaal: IHG Hotels & Resorts Offers Major League Soccer Fans the Chance to Score Tickets Starting at 10 IHG One Rewards Points

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), the official hotel and hotel loyalty program partner of Major League Soccer (MLS), recognizes there is no better feeling than traveling to watch your favorite player or team compete. During one of the most compelling soccer seasons to date, IHG is offering an unforgettable experience for only 10 IHG One Rewards points – an amount that's never been offered before. Members will have the opportunity to attend a match like a VIP and secure a coveted spot for themselves and a guest in a suite at Soldier Field in Chicago, allowing them to watch one of the greatest soccer players of all time at the Oct. 4 Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF match.

How It Works

  • On Sept. 20 at 10:10 a.m. EST, members can visit auctions.ihg.com for a chance to secure one of four ticket packages for 10 points.
  • For those who don't secure a spot in this initial drop, four additional packages will be available through Sept. 24 via auction at auctions.ihg.com.

VIP Ticket Package 
Members who receive the tickets will be treated like true IHG VIPs and provided the following as part of the package:

  • A plus-one to attend the match on Oct. 4
  • Complimentary food and beverage within the suite
  • A two-night stay at voco Downtown Chicago
  • Up to $500 toward travel to the match
  • Fanatics gift card to the MLS Store to rep their favorite team

Heather Balsley, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty & Partnerships, IHG Hotels & Resorts: "This has been an incredible season for our long-term partner MLS, and we are thrilled to be able to offer these exclusive experiences to our IHG One Rewards members to enjoy some of the most anticipated moments in sports and culture." 

For those who are not loyalty program members, registration is free at IHGOneRewards.com. If enrolling during a hotel stay, guests will automatically receive 1,000 points.

For bidding information, visit auctions.ihg.com. To download the mobile app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

