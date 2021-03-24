Goal Solutions Creates a Frictionless Servicer Conversion Process That Delights Consumer Loan Holders

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Solutions , an award-winning asset management and consumer financial services company, announced today that it has completed the 26th conversion of loans onto its Launch proprietary loan servicing platform.

"For a long time the last thing any lender or loan holder wanted to do was de-convert loans and move them to another provider, even if they knew the move would ultimately be better for them and their customers. The process has historically been one of missteps, poor data management, and ultimately borrower confusion and dissatisfaction – something to be avoided at all costs. We decided to tackle that challenge head on and create a process that is smooth and flawless, allowing lenders and loan holders the freedom and confidence to transition their borrowers in order to improve the service, satisfaction and data transparency that we offer." stated Matt Myers, President at Goal Solutions. "Last week we completed our 26th conversion of borrowers onto the Launch Servicing platform and have now converted loans from 11 different servicers. Tackling this challenge is another way we are implementing innovative solutions for our clients and delivering an experience that exceeds the high standards they expect."

Goal Solutions, through its wholly owned subsidiary Launch Servicing, services hundreds of unique loan program types through its proprietary Launch Servicing System. Goal supports a diverse number of clients including banks, credit unions, hedge funds, investment banks, fintech's, insurance companies as well as colleges and universities.

"I could not be prouder of the teamwork that our leaders, technologists, and loan servicing specialists have put forth to help us reach this amazing milestone," said Paul Dockry, General Manager at Launch Servicing. "It doesn't matter how good our technology and services are if lenders are hesitant to bring us their business based on the fear of converting loans. Creating a process to overcome this fear has opened up opportunities for more lenders and loan holders to experience the full scope of services and capabilities we have to offer."

Goal Solutions provides comprehensive and customizable solutions driven by technology, analytics, and industry expertise. Our ability to manage complex consumer assets created opportunities with large organizations that trust us to optimize their loan portfolios. We've built a strong business and reputation as a go to partner by providing exceptional value, performance, and always acting in the best interest of our clients.

About Goal Solutions

Since 2001 Goal Solutions has leveraged data analytics and technology to deliver innovative solutions for asset management, lending, and investments. The depth and variety of our capabilities provides a comprehensive skillset that creates more value and performance in serving our client's overall business objectives. Led by an executive team with decades of experience in consumer lending, Goal manages over $26B in consumer assets, and offers a complete suite of asset management services.

