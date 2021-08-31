Goal Solutions Recognized As Best Places To Work For Seventh Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Solutions , an innovative asset management and consumer financial services company, was recently named one of the best places to work by the San Diego Business Journal for the seventh year in a row.

The Best Places to Work awards program is designed to recognize outstanding companies whose benefits, policies and practices are among the best in San Diego. Companies are selected through an extensive two-part assessment process that reviews workplace practices and employee survey results in order to rank companies based on topics such as leadership and corporate culture.

Matt Myers, President, said "We are honored to receive this award and the positive legacy we've established as one of the San Diego's Best Places to Work. We have continuously invested in our corporate culture and have managed to sustain key elements yet also evolve it as we have grown. The ongoing success of our organization relies on a team of talented and committed employees that truly enjoy working together. We have all experienced the swift and dramatic work life changes that can occur, yet our commitment remains steady, to help our team and their families be positive, connected, productive and interested in future opportunities within our organization."

Throughout the pandemic, Goal Solutions has seen its business rapidly expand and the employee roster has grown along with it. Goal is continually focused on being the most innovative financial services company in the market, encouraging employees at every level to explore new ideas and develop innovative solutions.

"Each person plays a key role in our overall culture that emphasizes; trust, commitment, collaboration, integrity and innovation. Most importantly, our clients have noticed a real difference made possible by the exceptional team we have that tirelessly produces value, insight and results unlike any other organization." said Matt Myers.

The company emphasizes social responsibility to the community where they live and work and their employees organize multiple clean-up events, food drives and volunteer efforts throughout the year. Goal Solutions also supports personal and professional growth in the workplace as each employee creates an Individual Development Plan with their manager that includes continuing education goals throughout the year.

Some of the noteworthy benefits that have contributed to Goal's award-wining workplace are:

Vacation incentive plan every 3 years Community, wellness funds and more

Wellness program that offers meditation time and a budget allocation for every employee to spend on their remote office set up and serenity

Generous paid leave policies including paid parental leave

Flexible schedules – including work from home

Tuition reimbursement and professional development program

About Goal Solutions

Since 2001 Goal Solutions has leveraged data analytics, industry expertise and proprietary technology to deliver comprehensive solutions for asset management and loan servicing, specializing in; residential solar, home improvement, personal and student finance programs. Goal provides customized solutions for each client, with innovative capabilities that support the entire asset management lifecycle. The company attributes its success to their employees' commitment and outstanding work ethic which has created an environment where each employee has an opportunity to perform to their greatest potential while also emphasizing social responsibility within the community.

