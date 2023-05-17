GOBankingRates Announces Its 2nd Annual List of the Top 100 Money Experts in America

News provided by

GOBankingRates

17 May, 2023, 08:24 ET

GOBankingRates is recognizing the most influential names in personal finance advice across social media, podcasts, books, TV and more for 2023.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a plethora of personal finance experts offering advice on nearly every platform available, from our books to our TV screens to our TikTok feeds. But who are the best of the best? GOBankingRates is answering that question with its definitive list of the Top 100 Money Experts.

"To determine the Top 100 Money Experts, GOBankingRates looked at rankings for multiple forms of media including bestseller lists, Spotify and Apple Podcasts rankings, TV show ratings and social media audiences," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "These influential voices offer advice on everything from how to get started investing to how to increase your earning potential. GOBankingRates' list offers a wide range of experts that can help guide Americans no matter where they are in their financial journeys."

This year's Top 100 Money Experts series also features exclusive interviews with many of the biggest names being recognized, including Mark Cuban, Dave Ramsey, Robert Kiyosaki, Humphrey Yang and Tori Dunlap. These wide-ranging interviews span a variety of topics, from how the experts built their own wealth to advice for surviving inflation.

"We focused these interviews on the topics and questions that matter most to our readers, giving them unparalleled access to top advice from the names they trust most," said Gabrielle Olya, Lead Writer and Editor at GOBankingRates.

GOBankingRates also surveyed more than 1,000 Americans to find out where they get their own money advice, who they trust most for financial guidance and more. Those results will be presented as part of the Top Money Experts content.

In addition, this year's Top Money Experts series will include a voting feature that allows GOBankingRates readers to pick their favorite experts in each category. Winners will be announced on the GOBankingRates Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

