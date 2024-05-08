GOBankingRates Announces Its Inaugural List of Money's Most Influential Women

GOBankingRates is celebrating the top female experts in personal finance across social media, podcasts, books, TV and more for 2024.

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates is recognizing the top female voices in the personal finance space with the launch of our "Money's Most Influential Women" content series, sponsored by Gainbridge, to shine a light on their impact on so many people's financial lives.

The series celebrates 35 standout female financial experts in numerous categories, including book authors, podcast and radio hosts, social media influencers, TV personalities, news columnists and popular figures in the industry.

"To determine our list of 'Money's Most Influential Women,' GOBankingRates looked at rankings for multiple forms of media including bestseller lists, podcast rankings, TV show ratings and social media reach," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates .

In addition to celebrating the top female names in personal finance, the series features exclusive interviews with leaders in the space, including Suze Orman , Barbara Corcoran and Tori Dunlap , conducted by GOBankingRates' in-house "Financially Savvy Female" Columnist and Lead Writer and Editor, Gabrielle Olya.

"The series will not only shine a light on the women who are making an impact in the currently male-dominated personal finance world but also educate our female readers on timely topics with approachable interviews," Olya said.

In addition, GOBankingRates surveyed more than 1,000 American women about their financial goals, money worries and wealth-building strategies. Those results will be presented as part of the "Money's Most Influential Women" content.

This series also incorporates a voting feature that allows GOBankingRates readers to pick their favorite experts in each category. Winners will be announced on the GOBankingRates' Facebook , Instagram and X accounts.

