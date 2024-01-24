GOBankingRates Announces Its Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2024

This is a new Best Banks category for 2024.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates has announced winners in a new Best Banks category for 2024: Best High-Yield Savings Accounts . This new category highlights the accounts that will help Americans grow their money with industry-leading APYs.

To find the best high-yield savings accounts, GOBankingRates analyzed the accounts available across the biggest 100 banks in terms of total assets, select online banks with over $1 billion in total assets and industry-leading neobanks.

Accounts were ranked based on their minimum deposit to open an account, monthly fees, minimum needed to earn APY, savings APY and mobile app ratings.

Best High-Yield Savings Accounts 2024

Bask Bank

Betterment

BMO Alto

Bread Financial

FNBO Direct

GO2bank

Milli Bank

Salem Five Direct

TAB Bank

Wealthfront

