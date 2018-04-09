GOBankingRates Announces Scholarship Program to Help Students With College Tuition

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering college is an exciting time for any student. However, financial factors like living expenses and student loans can result in overwhelming stress.
Personal finance website GOBankingRates wants to help one student on his or her journey through college and into a financially-stable future with a $2,500 scholarship. The application period will occur annually with scholarships awarded every fall semester.
Included below are a few details on this scholarship:
- Scholarship is for the fall 2018 semester; application must be submitted between April 1 and June 15, 2018.
- Must be 18 years or older at the time of application.
- Must be enrolled as a full-time student.
- Full application can be completed online.
- No GPA requirement.
For more details or to apply online, please visit: https://www.gobankingrates.com/scholarships/
You can also direct any questions to scholarships@gobankingrates.com.
About GOBankingRates
Contact:
Christine Kayayan, Media Relations
GOBankingRates.com
ckayayan@consumertrack.com
310-297-9233 x101
