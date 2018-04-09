GOBankingRates Announces Scholarship Program to Help Students With College Tuition

GOBankingRates is offering a $2,500 scholarship to help ease the financial burden of college tuition for one lucky student.

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering college is an exciting time for any student. However, financial factors like living expenses and student loans can result in overwhelming stress.

Personal finance website GOBankingRates wants to help one student on his or her journey through college and into a financially-stable future with a $2,500 scholarship. The application period will occur annually with scholarships awarded every fall semester.

GOBankingRates is offering a $2,500 scholarship to help one student on their journey towards financial independence.

Included below are a few details on this scholarship:

  • Scholarship is for the fall 2018 semester; application must be submitted between April 1 and June 15, 2018.
  • Must be 18 years or older at the time of application.
  • Must be enrolled as a full-time student.
  • Full application can be completed online.
  • No GPA requirement.

For more details or to apply online, please visit: https://www.gobankingrates.com/scholarships/

You can also direct any questions to scholarships@gobankingrates.com.

About GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, MONEY, AOL Finance, CBS MoneyWatch, Business Insider and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us here.

