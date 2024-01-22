GOBankingRates Announces the Winners for Best Regional Banks of 2024

GOBankingRates

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

For the first time ever, GOBankingRates is recognizing winners in five separate regional categories.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 2024 Best Banks awards, GOBankingRates is pleased to announce even more personalized options for our readers. Instead of selecting overall winners in the Best Regional Banks category, GOBankingRates is now recognizing the best banks in five separate regions to better cater to our growing audience's needs.

To find the best regional banks, GOBankingRates analyzed the top regional institutions (excluding online banks and neobanks) located in under 25 states.

Institutions were ranked based on their total assets, checking account minimum deposit, monthly checking fees, savings account minimum deposit, savings account APY, Bauer rating,  products and services offered, and mobile app ratings.

Best Regional Banks of the West 2024

Cathay Bank

WaFd Bank

Zions Bancorporation

Best Regional Banks of the Southwest 2024

BOK Financial

Frost Bank

Texas Capital Bank

Best Regional Banks of the Midwest 2024

Associated Bank

Fifth Third Bank

The Huntington National Bank

Best Regional Banks of the Southeast 2024

Arvest Bank

First Horizon Bank

SouthState Bank

Best Regional Banks of the Northeast 2024

First National Bank of Pennsylvania

Fulton Bank

TD Bank

Valley National Bank

For a complete list of the 2024 Best Banks winners, visit GOBankingRates.com.

If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Carly Brashears
GOBankingRates.com
[email protected]

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

