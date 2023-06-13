GOBankingRates Examines the Current and Future Housing Markets With Its 'What's the State of US Real Estate?' Series

News provided by

GOBankingRates

13 Jun, 2023, 10:38 ET

GOBankingRates' newest featured series takes a closer look at the real estate market and what it means for buyers, sellers, those who are renovating or investing and more.

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing market went through major changes at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and that rollercoaster ride has continued to current times. To figure out where real estate is headed and what it means for buyers and sellers, GOBankingRates is diving into where the market is now and what is coming in the near future with home design, hot housing markets and mortgage rates,

Its featured series 'What's the State of U.S. Real Estate?' helps prepare readers for the future of homebuying as it's gone through drastic changes in recent years. It also takes a look back at what the housing market has been through since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic started when buyers and sellers saw massive movement in home prices. No matter what stage you are in with homebuying, selling or renovating, this series offers guidance and important tips to help you save.

'What's the State of U.S. Real Estate?' also features exclusive survey data that covers how homebuying varies for men, women and the different generations, how much people are really spending on their homes and why you shouldn't let current mortgage rates stop you from buying a house

"The real estate market has been through some wild ups and downs over the last few years. Navigating this current climate can be difficult, so this series is aimed at educating readers on what to expect and how to handle it," said Molly Sullivan, lead editor at GOBankingRates.com. "Along with a thorough survey, this series also examines where Americans currently stand in the housing market and what their future plans look like."

If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:
Carly Brashears 
GOBankingRates.com 
[email protected]

About GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

SOURCE GOBankingRates

Also from this source

GOBankingRates Announces Its 2nd Annual List of the Top 100 Money Experts in America

GOBankingRates Offers Unique Opportunity for Regional Banks To Grow and Diversify Deposit Accounts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.