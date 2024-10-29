GOBankingRates Is Helping Americans Get a Financial Head Start on 2025

GOBankingRates' new content series is setting readers up for success heading into the new year.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans are already setting financial goals for 2025, but over one-third (34%) don't have a plan to stay focused and achieve their goals. That's according to a new exclusive GOBankingRates survey, conducted as part of our just-launched "Financial Head Start" content series.

The wide-ranging survey provides insights on Americans' top financial priorities heading into the new year, the state of debt in America and alarming stats about Americans' lack of emergency savings – 37% have none, the survey found.

The survey results illustrate the need for GOBankingRates' new "Financial Head Start" series, sponsored by Betterment Cash Reserve, which provides readers with a guide to prepare their finances for 2025. Whether they're prepping for a financial milestone like buying a house or retiring, or if they just want to maximize their money next year, readers will be able to find tips and expert advice through the dozens of informative articles that are part of the series.

"This series will shed light on how our readers can achieve financial freedom in 2025 through vital preparations in various areas of their personal finances," said Rebekah Evans, Editor at GOBankingRates. "Readers will feel empowered in their own financial journeys through step-by-step guides, easy-to-follow strategies and expert insights."

