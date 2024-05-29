GOBankingRates Launches New Summer of Savings Content Series To Help Americans Thrive Amid a High-Cost Season

GOBankingRates' latest series features money-saving advice for shopping, travel and common summer expenses.

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates is diving into the summer season with its new "Summer of Savings" content series , which provides readers with strategic tips for cooling down increased seasonal spending.

The series provides readers with their ultimate resource for saving money on top summer expenses like taking family vacations and stocking up for barbecue parties. Whether they're looking for the best holiday weekend deals at their favorite retailer, expert insight on saving extra money on air travel or budget-friendly vacation recommendations the whole family will love, readers can discover content covering these topics and much more.

The series also features exclusive survey data on how Americans will be spending money this summer, including vacation and travel spending, as well as how much they plan to spend over long holiday weekends like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

"When we set out to conduct our Summer of Savings survey, we wanted to see not only how the current economic climate is affecting people, but the habits they have already changed or plan to change because of it," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates .

"We found that 50% of Americans will be taking a more affordable vacation in response to inflation," he said. "We also saw that many Americans (27%) see their local grocery store chain as offering the worst deals and discounts, which shows a troubling trend as inflation, especially around food, is proving stickier than economists once thought."

In addition to offering money-saving insights, the "Summer of Savings" content series will also explore actionable ways Americans can build their wealth despite the high cost of summer travel and entertainment.

"Readers will come away from this series with a better understanding of the best ways to responsibly spend their money and save more this summer, allowing them to put more of their funds towards achieving their other financial goals," said Heather Taylor, Senior Personal Finance Writer at GOBankingRates .

