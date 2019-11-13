Gobble Gobble! Pringles® Brings Failsafe Roasted Turkey To Dinner Tables Nationwide

We all know that nothing is a bigger let down than when you're anticipating a delicious, home-cooked turkey on Thanksgiving and the bird gets ruined. Timed to new Pringles Roasted Turkey crisps hitting shelves coast to coast, the brand is also offering Turkey Insurance that pays out in Pringles Roasted Turkey crisps to prepare for potential turkey disasters.

Beginning at noon Eastern on Wednesday, November 27, Pringles fans living in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles can Tweet out their past or present horror stories using #Pringles #TurkeyInsuranceEntry for a chance to get a delivery from Pringles. Five lucky fans will also receive a beautiful, golden-roasted prop turkey to complete the Thanksgiving buffet and ensure a perfectly Instagrammable tablescape.

"We said to ourselves, 'If we've managed to capture perfect, fresh-out-of-the-oven Roasted Turkey flavor in a Pringles crisp, and we don't use it to save people from their nasty-out-of-the-oven turkey fails, then who are we?'" said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of Marketing for Pringles. "After two years of proving the power of a crisp-based feast with the Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner Kit, the time for a full-size Roasted Turkey can and Pringles Turkey Insurance has come."

Pringles Roasted Turkey crisps are available in stores nationwide for a limited time. For more information about Pringles Roasted Turkey crisps or Turkey Insurance, follow @Pringles and @GoFooji.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

Visit www.KelloggCompany.com

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

www.KelloggCompany.com

