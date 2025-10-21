Gobbling Up Getaways - The Top Destinations Where Travelers Are Giving Thanks This Year

Allianz Partners USA reveals more Americans are taking flight for Thanksgiving, as bookings for domestic and international travel have increased this year.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving travel is on the rise once again, with more Americans eager to reunite with loved ones and explore both domestic and international destinations this holiday season, according to new data from Allianz Partners USA, a global leader in travel insurance and assistance services.

Allianz Partners' annual ranking of top destinations for Thanksgiving* reveals the most popular domestic and international destinations for 2025; and a new survey** of 1,200 of the insurance company's customers provides additional insight on travel trends for Turkey Day this year.

Most of the Thanksgiving travelers surveyed are staying stateside, with 82% of itineraries booked for domestic destinations and 18% for international trips. Allianz Partners-insured travelers are also thinking ahead as 41% reported booking their Thanksgiving travel one to three months in advance, and another 31% secured their plans four to six months out – an indication that Americans are prioritizing both cost savings and availability as the holiday season approaches.

Flying remains the dominant mode of transportation this Thanksgiving for Allianz Partners customers, with 74% of survey respondents taking to the skies, while 8% plan to rent a car, 2% will drive their own vehicles, and 6% intend to travel by train. The remaining 10% of respondents noted that they will be traveling by "other" modes of transportation. Many travelers are keeping their budgets modest as 35% expect to spend $1,000 or less on Thanksgiving-related travel. This may be because they're staying with family or friends and only covering transportation costs. This blend of practicality and connection underscores how Americans continue to prioritize togetherness, even as they navigate rising travel prices and busy holiday schedules.

"Americans are once again making Thanksgiving travel a priority, but they're also becoming savvier about how they plan," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners USA. "More travelers are booking early, spending confidently, and protecting their trips with travel insurance to ensure they can focus on what matters most, time with loved ones, instead of worrying about potential disruptions."

Family connection continues to be at the heart of Thanksgiving travel. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents said they're traveling to visit loved ones, while 27% are seeking rest and relaxation, and 4% plan to celebrate holiday traditions elsewhere. Proximity to family and friends (59%) remains the leading factor in choosing a Thanksgiving destination, followed by cost (17%) and weather (10%).

Top Thanksgiving Destinations

Continuing its annual Thanksgiving tradition of uncovering where Americans are headed for the holiday, Allianz Partners found that New York City reigns as the ultimate Turkey Day destination for the fifth year running. Following closely are Seattle and Phoenix, where travelers will swap fall leaves for stunning skylines and desert sunsets. Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles round out the top five, while Orlando, Boston, Miami, and Chicago continue to draw crowds eager to feast, shop, and soak in the holiday spirit from coast to coast.

This Thanksgiving, there are some U.S. travelers redefining tradition – leaving behind the turkey and trimmings for beachside celebrations and metropolitan destinations around the globe. With a five-year streak in place, Mexico's Cancun, San Jose Del Cabo, and Puerto Vallarta were once again named the top three most popular international destinations. Meanwhile, Americans also are catching longer flights as they head across the pond to London (#4) and Paris (#6).

