GoBolt Co-Founder & CEO Mark Ang Selected for Forbes 30 Under 30 in Manufacturing & Industry

GoBolt

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoBolt Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ang was named to Forbes' 13th annual Under 30 List for the Class of 2024, a prestigious list recognizing 600 leaders from North America, within 20 different industries. Ang was honored among the Manufacturing & Industry leaders for his efforts to make the logistics industry more sustainable.

"Starting GoBolt with Heindrik Bernabe back in 2017 has been a roller coaster of emotions filled with very high highs and very low lows," said Ang. "Moments like this give you pause to reflect on just how far you've come and also how far you have left to go. I am humbled to be recognized alongside my fellow honorees who are making significant contributions and driving meaningful change through their entrepreneurial efforts."

GoBolt is a technology company building the largest sustainable supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. Ang is strategically positioning GoBolt as a pioneering force in the next generation of logistics, diverging from the conventional path of emissions-heavy delivery vehicles and operations. Focused on sustainability, Ang is ushering in a new era of logistics by building one of North America's largest EV fleets and committing to provide carbon-neutral deliveries by the end of this year. By embracing technology and building a proprietary suite of warehouse and transportation management systems, Ang and Bernabe aim to redefine third-party logistics. Their approach has attracted global retail partners such as IKEA, ZARA, Rove Concepts, and Frank And Oak, solidifying GoBolt's impact on the industry.

"This is one of the most diverse and ambitious Under 30 classes to-date, and particularly in terms of the scope of their work and impact of their leadership," said Kristin Stoller, Senior Editor, Forbes Under 30, in a press release. "The large majority are founders or cofounders of a company, but creators and performers are also making their mark as they build their brands beyond traditional artistic scopes."

According to Forbes, "The Class of 2024 has raised $3.6 billion in fundraising and the celebrities, musicians and creators on the list captured a combined 780M+ social media following. Gen Z gained a stronger presence on this year's list, making up 33% of the list, up from 22% in 2023." Fellow honorees include leaders in art and style, media, entertainment, education, science, enterprise tech, healthcare, energy, sports, consumer tech, music, finance, food and drink, social impact, manufacturing and industry, venture capital, marketing and advertising, retail and e-commerce, games, and social media.

To learn more about GoBolt, visit www.gobolt.com. To see the full Forbes Under 30 list, click here.

About Forbes
Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 46 licensed local editions in 78 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About GoBolt
Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the largest sustainable supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant's team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company's focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com.   

SOURCE GoBolt

