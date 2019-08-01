GOCarbonFibre 2019 Programme to Feature Leading Experts From Across the Supply Chain

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers has been organising the world renowned Global Outlook for Carbon Fibre conference for over 20 years, and as Europe's only e-conference dedicated solely to carbon fibre, it is truly unmissable for anyone working within this sector.

More than 120 key stakeholders from the carbon fibre industry will convene at the Starhotels Grand Milan Saronno in Milan, Italy on 8-10 October 2019. This year's programme features a site tour, pre-conference workshop, 7 dynamic sessions, over 8 hours of networking time and much more.

A fantastic line-up of speakers including Airbus, Nissan, Ford Motor Company, Zoltek, CarbConsult, BMW Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Bloomberg NEF, Cygnet Texkimp, ELG and many more are set to present. These expert speakers will present on a range of topics from new developments and demands, design and manufacturing challenges and technological developments through to end use applications, recycling and sustainable solutions, innovative projects and much more.

Just some of the presentations attendees will hear this October:

Where are we now & where are we heading? - Dan Pichler, Managing Director, CarbConsult

- Dan Pichler, Managing Director, Challenges and opportunities of carbon fibre and composites in automotive industry - Dr Shanta A. Desai, Research Project/Consultant, Nissan Technology Centre Europe

- Dr Shanta A. Desai, Research Project/Consultant, Future tends in cabon fibre composites in aerospace industry - Dr Mircea Calomfirescu , Intergration Manager Analysis Technologies/ R&T Program Manager, Airbus Defence & Space - Military Aircraft

- Dr , Intergration Manager Analysis Technologies/ R&T Program Manager, Mass-production of composite parts: A view from an equipment company - Alberto Zarantonello, General Manager, Cannon Ergos

In addition to the exciting programme, delegates also have the exclusive opportunity to take part in an exciting site tour of the Cannon Group plant in Milan, a pre-conference workshop focusing on an overview of new carbon fibre application and solutions in the automotive industry and attend a networking lunch to connect with leading industry experts! Pre-conference workshop speakers include ELG Carbon Fibre, MiTAC Precision Techonology Corporation, Cannon, Mitsui and Forward Engineering.

For more information on GOCarbonFibre 2019, visit https://www.gocarbonfibre.com/.

About Smithers

Smithers is a global leader in rubber, plastics and polymer testing, consulting services, conferences, training, publications and market reports, focused mainly on the medical, industrial, automotive and consumer industries. Smithers also runs the successful Extractables and Leachables conference series.

Contact:

Katie McGowan

E. kmcgowan@smithers.com

T. +44(0)1372-802020

SOURCE Smithers

Related Links

https://www.smithers.com

