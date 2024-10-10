GOCare Expands Go-to-Market Team to Accelerate Growth and Broadband Service Provider Digital Transformation

Industry veterans Kevin Mitchell and Lake Stockdreher join to bolster sales, marketing, and partnership functions for the broadband industry's purpose-built digital experience platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a SaaS provider of digital experience software, announced today that two experienced industry veterans have joined the leadership team to help drive the next phase of growth for the company. Joining GOCare are Lake Stockdreher as Director of Sales and Kevin Mitchell as Vice President of Marketing and Partners. GOCare is also investing in enhancing broadband service provider customer relationships as Kevin McFeeley moves to a new role as Director of Account Management.

These new roles will be instrumental in GOCare's mission to elevate the customer experience and delight subscribers in today's digital-first landscape. GOCare's Digital Experience Platform enables service providers to differentiate on the customer experience while driving down operational costs. More than 30 operators across the United States serving more than 20 million homes benefit from the GOCare cloud solution today. GOCare invests in integration and coordination with the service provider technology ecosystem, including billing systems, network operational systems, and sales and marketing tools.

"Kevin and Lake are strategic additions to our team," stated Mike Roddy, co-founder and CEO, of GOCare. "Their experience and knowledge will be instrumental in helping broadband service providers navigate the digital transformation trends and boost their subscriber engagement."

Mitchell joins GOCare with over 25 years of experience in leading marketing, partnerships, and business development for technology companies in the telecommunications industry, including Alianza, Acme Packet, and Infonetics Research. His focus at GOCare is driving awareness, pipeline, and a strong partner ecosystem.

Stockdreher brings over 15 years of technology solution sales to his new role at GOCare. Through his leadership roles at ElectriCom, Render Networks, and Mapcom Systems/VertiGIS, he brings a depth of knowledge surrounding telecom operations and systems while employing a customer-centric philosophy. Working with Brandon Johnson, VP of Sales, the team will drive business with a consultative and tailored approach.

About GOCare:

GOCare provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio includes a complete digital experience platform, proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine. GOCare was founded by industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "For Operators, By Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders such as Vexus Fiber, Point Broadband, Bluepeak, Service Electric Cablevision, Fastwyre Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, and many others. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE GOCare