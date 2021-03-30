GoDaddy and Naomi Osaka Partner to Bring her Next Big Project to Life

"As I forge my path into entrepreneurship, I'm thrilled to partner with GoDaddy, as they understand better than anyone what tools and advice entrepreneurs need to succeed in today's increasingly digital world," said Naomi. "The project we're working on is something that I've been pursuing for a long time because it has the potential to positively impact millions of people around the world. I am so excited to bring this dream to reality, and I look forward to sharing what we're working on with the world."

"Naomi has inspired us all with her incredible drive as we've watched her throughout her phenomenal tennis career," said GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard. "We cannot wait to embark on this entrepreneurial journey together and equip Naomi with the resources and guidance to champion her next big project. Like many of our customers, Naomi came to us with a dream that was bigger than just starting a business. We are honored to help her pursue a project that matters deeply."

About GoDaddy

