GoDaddy and Paze Partner to Help Simplify Online Checkouts

News provided by

GoDaddy Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a quest to eliminate abandoned online shopping carts, GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, and PazeSM, an online payment solution developed by Early Warning Services, LLC, are partnering to help small businesses provide more convenient online checkout experiences for consumers. GoDaddy is the first website builder to integrate Paze into small business' customer checkout experience. 

Continue Reading
Photo credit: GoDaddy
Photo credit: GoDaddy

More than half of Americans say they would stop shopping with a merchant that doesn't accept payments from digital wallets. Small businesses with a GoDaddy Online Store using GoDaddy Payments will be able to accept Paze transactions, which includes over 150 million eligible credit and debit cards within Paze.

At checkout, consumers using Paze can skip manual card entry and pay in seconds without creating new usernames or passwords. Backed by financial institutions consumers trust, the Paze streamlined process is designed to simplify checkout, reduce abandoned shopping carts and help position small businesses for growth. Plus, businesses using GoDaddy Payments save over 20% on card processing compared to other leading providers and keep more of what they make.

"Abandoned carts are difficult to convert after the fact, so it's vital to get the checkout process right," said Head of Payments Products at GoDaddy, Saurabh Mangal. "GoDaddy Payments' partnership with Paze will aid small businesses in streamlining their customers' checkout experience and help close more sales."  

Paze is available in pilot to select U.S.-based businesses on GoDaddy's platform, with the full launch coming soon. Entrepreneurs can visit the Paze blog to learn more, or godaddy.com/websites/online-store to set up a GoDaddy Online Store with GoDaddy Payments, which will automatically accept Paze transactions once the rollout is complete.

About GoDaddy 
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com

About PazeSM
Paze is a reimagined online payment solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible debit and credit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience consumers and merchants can trust. At general availability, more than 150 million debit and credit cards will be available to consumers for making online purchases. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com. Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

Also from this source

GoDaddy Inc to Present at the 2023 Citi Global Technology Conference

GoDaddy Inc to Present at the 2023 Citi Global Technology Conference

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the 2023 Citi Global Technology Conference in New York City on...
GoDaddy Studio Adds AI-Powered Instant Video Capabilities, Helping Entrepreneurs Quickly Create Engaging Videos to Grow their Businesses

GoDaddy Studio Adds AI-Powered Instant Video Capabilities, Helping Entrepreneurs Quickly Create Engaging Videos to Grow their Businesses

Ask any entrepreneur and they will tell you that running a small business is time-consuming, but of all the things owners do, posting to social media ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.