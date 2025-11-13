GoDaddy Brings Agentic AI to Small Businesses with Launch of Airo.ai

Built to produce results from a single chat

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy today launched Airo.ai, a Beta agentic artificial intelligence (AI) website and experience that turns a simple conversation into completed tasks for small businesses.

GoDaddy’s Airo.ai turns one conversation into business-ready results.

A business owner provides direction and Airo.ai infers the goal. It uses reason to plan and act across GoDaddy products and trusted services. Built on an extensible agent framework and GoDaddy's proprietary data, it keeps improving through automated evaluations and human review. From proposing a business idea and registering a domain to building and publishing a Website Builder site, generating a logo, drafting policy templates, and even spinning up a hosted app, Airo.ai moves customers from intent to outcomes in minutes. Six agents are available at launch, with dozens more in development and new capabilities shipping weekly. To give it a try, visit Airo.ai.

"Small business owners do not want to master a tech stack; they want outcomes that help them start and grow their business," said GoDaddy Chief Business Officer Gourav Pani. "GoDaddy Airo's powerful agentic AI capabilities drastically reduces the usual weeks of setup time by handling multiple business tasks simultaneously, all through simple conversation."

How Airo.ai works

Airo.ai uses proprietary data based on GoDaddy's nearly 30 years of experience helping tens of millions of small businesses. The benefit of the Airo Agent is that it keeps the conversation in context, evaluates goals in real time and behind the scenes hands work to the best specialized agent to get the job done quickly.

The first six agents are:

Airo Agent — Orchestrates requests end-to-end: remembers businesses' preferences over time, proposes step-by-step plans, delegates tasks to other trusted, specialized agents, tracks progress, and requests approval for significant actions (registering a domain or publishing a website, for example).

— Orchestrates requests end-to-end: remembers businesses' preferences over time, proposes step-by-step plans, delegates tasks to other trusted, specialized agents, tracks progress, and requests approval for significant actions (registering a domain or publishing a website, for example). Airo App Builder — Converts a plain-language description into working web-apps hosted on GoDaddy. Generates web pages and components, wires forms, basic data storage, and common integrations—then deploys and returns a live URL.

— Converts a plain-language description into working web-apps hosted on GoDaddy. Generates web pages and components, wires forms, basic data storage, and common integrations—then deploys and returns a live URL. Compliance Agent — Drafts tailored Privacy Policies and Terms of Service based on business type and location, produces editable documents, and inserts them into the site. Outputs are templates; independent legal review is recommended.

— Drafts tailored Privacy Policies and Terms of Service based on business type and location, produces editable documents, and inserts them into the site. Outputs are templates; independent legal review is recommended. Domain Search and Registration Agent — Suggests brandable business names aligned to the user's idea and voice, checks availability across popular TLDs, reserves the selected domain, and configures it for the site automatically.

— Suggests brandable business names aligned to the user's idea and voice, checks availability across popular TLDs, reserves the selected domain, and configures it for the site automatically. Website Builder Agent — Builds and customizes GoDaddy Website Builder sites by selecting an on-brand theme and palette, generating or importing copy and images, setting up core pages (Home, About, Contact, Policies), enabling ecommerce or bookings, and configuring basic SEO settings.

— Builds and customizes GoDaddy Website Builder sites by selecting an on-brand theme and palette, generating or importing copy and images, setting up core pages (Home, About, Contact, Policies), enabling ecommerce or bookings, and configuring basic SEO settings. Logo Agent — Generates brand-ready logo options with color, typography, and usage guidance, exports to common formats (including vector), and applies the chosen logo across the site and social media profiles.

Built to incorporate new specialized agents, fast

Airo.ai's modular architecture allows GoDaddy to rapidly create new specialized agents as trends or business needs evolve. New agents are rapidly developed and launched, ensuring small businesses have access to the latest tools and capabilities.

These agents can then be deployed to GoDaddy.com for customers using Airo.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.