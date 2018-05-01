GoDaddy Inc. To Present At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net. Following the presentation an audio replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy powers the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. With over 17 million customers worldwide and more than 75 million domain names under management, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

