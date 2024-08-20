GoDaddy Helps Entrepreneurs Thrive with New AI-Powered Digital Marketing Tools

Tailored solutions maximize brand awareness to attract customers

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs today understand the importance of marketing to stay competitive, build their brand and attract customers. However, in a recent survey, 73% of respondents said they are not confident that their current strategy is contributing to their business goals. For many, a lack of time, money, and skills make online marketing one of the biggest pain points of being a small business owner.

To remove these barriers and help businesses get found online, GoDaddy recently launched Digital Marketing. Digital Marketing is an all-in-one product designed to manage marketing efforts and increase the accessibility of tools like SEO, social media and email marketing, with the added benefit of a unified inbox to streamline the management of customer messages. Regardless of where their website is hosted, customers can easily integrate these tools into new and existing websites.

Nearly 50% of small business owners already leverage GenAI for their business marketing, but with varying results. Now, anyone can quickly create customized, AI-powered branded content that is relevant to their industry and their target audience, in real time.

Digital Marketing leverages the intuitive features of GoDaddy Studio and GoDaddy Airo™ to grant entrepreneurs access to email marketing campaigns and branded images and videos. Social media is another important tool for small businesses to acquire and engage their customers, create custom AI-generated content, and schedule social media posts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Yelp, and Google. This together streamlines the process to help them grow.

Entrepreneurs have the power to upgrade their Digital Marketing plan to unlock even more GenAI tools such as Digital Ads from Yelp to promote their business, help from the Airo assistant and the Marketing Calendar. The calendar is an innovative feature that details hundreds of upcoming events and holidays – even making tailored social post suggestions you can schedule ahead of time – to ensure marketing content remains relevant and timely.

Digital Marketing also helps resource-constrained small businesses throughout every step of expanding their business. Entrepreneurs gain access to a guided marketing strategy, social media, insightful analytics and reporting all in one place.

"We know that digital marketing translates to business success, especially when coupled with generative AI technology," said Vinod Suresh, vice president of USI products for GoDaddy. "By making these cost-effective tools easily available, GoDaddy is supporting small businesses of any size, with any budget, succeed in their marketing efforts."

Entrepreneurs can choose the right option for their business needs from three plans:

Essentials – the basics needed to start marketing Post on Facebook, Instagram, Yelp, and Google Create and manage business listings Access ideas and inspiration for custom social media posts

– the basics needed to start marketing Deluxe – robust tools including digital ads to help boost marketing efforts; all the features of Essentials plus: Unified inbox to manage messages Create and manage digital ads for their business Design a custom logo that fits their brand Gain insights about their digital marketing plan to understand what's working Full visual view of their marketing calendar

– robust tools including digital ads to help boost marketing efforts; all the features of Essentials plus: Ultimate – full access to powerful marketing tools to maximize their growth; all the features of Deluxe plus: Use the power of AI to create digital ads, content, and social posts Save time and get results with Airo assistant Get 750,000 monthly email sends 50,000 customer contacts for maximum reach Create unlimited branded images and videos

– full access to powerful marketing tools to maximize their growth; all the features of Deluxe plus:

Learn more about Digital Marketing from GoDaddy and GoDaddy's AI offerings for small businesses.

