GoDaddy Releases 2019 Diversity and Salary Data

"GoDaddy is proud of the progress we've made in creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace, and of the rigorous programs we've put in place to ensure employees are paid and treated fairly," said Chief People Officer Monica Bailey. "The numbers also show that our efforts to minimize unconscious bias across the organization, specifically in the areas of performance reviews and career advancement, continue to generate positive results. GoDaddy remains steadfast in our commitment to create a workforce that is as diverse as the customers we serve and we believe we're on the right path."

The 2019 global salary data shows that GoDaddy is paying men and women at parity across the company, when comparing men and women in like roles. GoDaddy analyzes total rewards including base salary, target bonus and stock grants to capture a complete view of pay.

The 2019 US salary data shows that, in the technical ranks, women make three cents more on the dollar than men, and women in non-technical roles make one cent less than their male counterparts. Women in leadership roles make two cents more.

The US salary data shows that ethnic minorities make three cents more on the dollar than their non-minority counterparts, and in technical ranks, make seven cents more on the dollar than their non-minority counterparts in like roles. A large portion of GoDaddy's ethnic minority population lives in high-cost locations in the US (e.g., Bay Area, Kirkland, Cambridge), hence the higher salaries.

The 2019 global data shows GoDaddy's total population of women at the company is 29 percent. Globally, women makeup 17 percent of technical positions and 36 percent of non-technical roles.

In the US, women comprise 30 percent of the total workforce, up from 29 percent in 2018. Women comprise 19 percent of technical positions in the US, which is flat versus 2018. Thirty-seven percent of non-technical positions in the US are filled by women, up from two points from 2018.

Women comprise 32 percent of global leadership positions at GoDaddy, defined as Director and above level roles and their individual contributor equivalent. In the US, women comprise 33 percent of leaderships positions, which is flat versus 2018 and up from 31 percent in 2017. Additionally, women account for 39 percent of GoDaddy's top leadership team, a three percent increase from 2018. These positive gains result from a system introduced in 2016 that proactively identifies qualified women, and other qualified candidates, who should be considered for promotion so that no one is overlooked during reviews.

When it comes to engineering roles, in 2019 GoDaddy increased the total number of women engineer new hires, versus 2018. In the US, women comprise 22 percent of level I roles, down from 36 percent in 2018, and 34 percent of level II roles, up from 29 percent in 2018. More women were hired with graduate degrees, leading to a higher number of level II roles.

In 2019, minorities comprised 33 percent of GoDaddy's US workforce population, one percent above 2018. Below is a breakdown by ethnicity.

Below is a closer look at GoDaddy's minority population in the US across different company roles and departments.

